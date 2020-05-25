David Ayer Ready for “Incredibly Cathartic” Release of His ‘Suicide Squad’ Cut on HBO Max

Director David Ayer seems to be very into the idea of releasing his cut of Suicide Squad on HBO Max. Since the announcement Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League would finally be released on HBO Max, a new dialogue between Ayer and his fans has started up on Twitter about where his own version of Suicide Squad could possibly be released in the near future.

That dialogue culminated in Ayer fully co-signing an idea pitched by Collider’s own Steve Weintraub on Twitter on Monday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Weintraub wrote, “The version of #SuicideSquad that we’ve all seen was not the movie [Ayer] wanted to release. With the popularity of the superhero genre, why not show his cut on [HBO Max]?” before going on to raise valid points in additional tweets that Ayer’s cut would be substantially cheaper to craft since it’s all essentially all there but Warner Bros. might not consider greenlighting it anytime soon (if they’re willing to consider it at all) with James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad currently in the pipeline.

Weintraub’s tweets prompted a response from Ayer, who replied, “This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen.”

This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen. https://t.co/FkeHAlNoV0 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 25, 2020

Ayer confirming the version of Suicide Squad he wanted to release was never actually shown and further approval of releasing it on HBO Max is just the latest development in his lobbying efforts to have his director’s cut made public. Since the release of Suicide Squad back in 2016, Ayer has been vocal in highlighting the toll of seeing his film heavily re-worked and released as a different entity than what he had originally envisioned. This has manifested most recently Ayer has taken time to outline his thoughts on what “new” material would be in his director’s cut, like a more complete arc for Cara Delevingne‘s Enchantress.

But, even amidst the excitement surrounding the news of the Justice League Snyder Cut finally getting its day in the sun, the idea of fans being treated to Ayer’s Suicide Squad vision is still hypothetical. For now, fans will have to content themselves with news around the Snyder Cut and its impending release.

Get even more updates and coverage about Zack Snyder’s Justice League HBO Max release here. Would you be down to see David Ayer’s Suicide Squad cut on HBO Max, too? Let us know in the comments below.