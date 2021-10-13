With DC FanDome fast approaching, occurring on October 16, fans are clamoring for new updates and announcements to come out of the entertainment juggernaut. One of the many things that will be getting an update is the status of the upcoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Since its initial trailer, the game has been pretty silent, so the marketing team behind the title decided to have a little fun by tweeting out the "phone number" of the Suicide Squad's handler and leader of A.R.G.U.S, Amanda Waller.

This ended up being a bit of clever and fun bit of marketing, as calling the number leads to being greeted by a not too happy Amanda Waller, who believes that you are Harley Quinn trying to prank call her. She demands that Harley stops messing around and gets back to taking down the Justice League. If you try and text the number, Amanda will reply by asking if you have A.R.G.U.S clearance to be contacting her. This will also lead to a prompt as to whether or not you want to opt-in for updates on the game from Rocksteady. Take this moment in; it might be the only time someone prank calls "Amanda Waller" and gets to live to talk about it.

Image via Rocksteady Studios, Warner Bros., DC Comics

Below is the full transcript of the automated message:

“I know this is you, Harley. I have given you weapons, resources, and full sign-off to execute the Justice League and you’re here spending my time on prank calls? Stop screwing around and take the targets down. Now!”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was announced at last year's August DC FanDome and is being developed by Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series. The game received a CGI trailer last year and has gone quiet ever since. Rocksteady has already promised updates on both Suicide Squad and the other game they are working on, Gotham Knights. Since then, the game starring the fan-favorite team hasn't had any notable updates. The project was meant to release in 2022, though Suicide Squad's release date might be up in the air after the delay of Gotham Knights into the same year after being expected to release in 2021.

DC FanDome will begin on October 16 at 1 PM ET. Along with updates to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights, other DC projects will also be getting showcased such as The Batman, Peacemaker, and new sets of comics starring Wonder Woman, Batman, and Black Manta. As of now, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check out the original tweet below, and call the number - that is, if you want to get yelled at by Amanda Waller.

