First ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Trailer Takes Aim at Superman and the Justice League

The first reveal trailer for Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game is now here, courtesy of DC FanDome! This thing looks like an absolute blast even if we haven’t seen any real gameplay just yet. Hopefully the fun and frenetic energy of this reveal trailer carries over to the game itself, though we’ll have to wait until the long-way-away year of 2022 before we get our hands on it. More follows below:

Known throughout the Internet as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady’s new title comes as an outgrowth from their successful Batman: Arkham line of video games that spanned the better part of a decade. But those four superheroic solo adventures (as Batman, of course) will now give way to a team-up on the antiheroic side of the divide. Target Numero Uno looks to be Superman, but with the whole Justice League in the Skwad’s crosshairs, you can rest assured gamers will get to polish their skills as they climb the ranks. At least, that’s our best guess at the moment.

WB’s subsidiary studio has been pretty quiet for the last few years since the release of Batman: Arkham VR in 2016 (unlike their counterparts over at WB Games Montreal which has been teasing a new Batman game for at least the last year.) However, WB Games Montreal’s 2013 entry in the Arkham franchise Batman: Arkham Origins did come with a Suicide Squad tease. And rumors that Rockstead was also working on a Superman game weren’t quite correct, but they also weren’t totally far off either. It seems that the Justice League members will have to survive the nothing-to-lose members of the Suicide Squad in what could be a game-changer for the franchise and maybe even the industry. With SS:KtJL, DC fans will possibly get to do something they’ve long wanted to do: Kill their heroes.

Watch the new trailer here: