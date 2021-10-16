After debuting the first trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at DC FanDome in 2020, DC has finally revealed another look at the upcoming video game. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes from Rocksteady Studios, who previously made the Batman: Arkham trilogy of games, which includes 2009’s Batman: Arkham Asylum, 2011’s Arkham City, and 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is actually a direct follow-up to Rocksteady’s Arkhamverse. At last year’s FanDome, Rocksteady’s creative director Sefton Hill stated that “this is a continuation of the Arkhamverse, so a lot of the threads and storylines you’re going to see come to fruition in this game.”

The first trailer showed that Brainiac will attack Metropolis, but more importantly, will mind-control Superman, which leads to the title’s mission statement. In the first trailer, Amanda Waller stated that Superman is the “Alpha Target,” but it’s unclear what other characters in the Justice League that the Suicide Squad will have to kill — although The Flash does make an appearance in the latest story trailer, as does The Penguin, who the Squad seems to take excessive pleasure in tormenting.

Rocksteady announced Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in August of 2020, and showed the first trailer for the game at last year’s DC FanDome. Since then, news about the game has been relatively quiet. The first trailer did show that the game will feature four playable characters: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. Suicide Squad will also feature a four-player co-op multiplayer mode, and when playing solo, players can switch between characters, as the other characters are AI-controlled.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. Check out the new look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League below.

Here's the official synopsis for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League:

Debuted at DC FanDome, the brand-new story trailer sheds light on the origins of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (a.k.a. the Suicide Squad) as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark begrudgingly embark on their mission to take down the World’s Greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Featuring an original narrative set within an expansive open-world Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts the four DC Super-Villains on a collision course with an invading alien force and DC Super Heroes who are now laser-focused on destroying the city they once vowed to protect. All the while, the squad must be mindful of the lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance.

