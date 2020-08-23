‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’: 25 New Images Tease an All-Out Antihero Adventure

The first reveal trailer for Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game made its debut earlier today, courtesy of DC FanDome. And while we really only got to see some fun and frenetic cinematics, it was a helluva good time. Hopefully that good time will translate over into a good gaming experience when the title launches for next-gen platforms sometime in 2022. But until then, please enjoy some two-dozen-odd images from the trailer to hold you over.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady’s new title comes as an outgrowth from their successful Batman: Arkham line of video games that spanned the better part of a decade. But those four superheroic solo adventures (as Batman, of course) will now give way to a team-up on the antiheroic side of the divide. And while the trailer revealed that the title team is after Amanda Waller’s Alpha Target: Superman, what’s less clear is just what is making the citizens of Metropolis and their superheroic protector go all purpley and crazy. (We’ve clearly got Brainiac’s ship crash-landed in Metropolis, so some of the critters running around causing havoc could be his minions. But the citizens of Metropolis also look like they’ve been taken over and muted … could it be Starro the Conqueror?)

It seems that the Justice League members will have to survive the nothing-to-lose members of the Suicide Squad in what could be a game-changer for the franchise and maybe even the industry. With SS:KtJL, DC fans will possibly get to do something they’ve long wanted to do: Kill their heroes.

Here’s the synopsis, release date, and platforms, followed by 25 new images: