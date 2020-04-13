James Gunn Gives Update on ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Release Dates

Director James Gunn recently spilled some very important beans in regards to the planned release dates and production schedules for The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on Twitter. Previous to the sweeping production shutdowns across Hollywood in regards to the global coronavirus pandemic, Gunn had been working on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. while also preparing for the upcoming third Guardians movie which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4.

Gunn shared the important release date news for his two upcoming tentpoles during an informal Q&A sesh with fans on Twitter. The director first addressed on fan’s concern about the release date set for The Suicide Squad, August 6, 2021. Luckily, filming wrapped on The Suicide Squad back in February, a fact Gunn repeated while reassuring his Twitter followers the movie’s release date would remain intact.

“Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move,” Gunn replied. “We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, production on the third Guardians feature hasn’t even begun yet, as you might expect considering the flick is scheduled for release further along in 2021. Gunn similarly reassured fans the current industry-wide pause would not affect the production timeline in place for Guardians: “Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus.”

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

It’s honestly pretty surprising that neither The Suicide Squad nor Guardians of the Galaxy 3 have faced any major setbacks considering fellow respective tentpoles set at Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios have been put on hold, including WB’s The Batman and The Matrix 4 pausing while filming abroad and production on MCU Phase 4 feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also going on hold in Australia. Unfortunately, even though Gunn and his team are in the post-production phase on The Suicide Squad right now, he gave zero teases on when we might be able to see some new images or footage from the movie.

The Suicide Squad is still set for release on August 6, 2021. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still set for release in 2021.