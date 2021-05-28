Today, James Gunn posted on his Twitter account another sneak peek at his upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. In his tweet, he attached a picture of actors Idris Elba (Bloodsport), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), and Peter Capaldi (The Thinker) strutting through what looks like some sort of nightclub. The lighting is low, there's a pillar-esque statue covered in some tacky wallpaper, and a woman in the background is either deeply concerned by their appearance, or harshly judging Dastmalchian's clashing clothing patterns.

"New image from #TheSuicideSquad" Gunn wrote, only tagging Elba, Dastmalchian, and @SuicideSquadWB in the tweet. For unknown reasons, Capaldi was not tagged, even though he does have a Twitter account. Less than an hour after Gunn posted the picture, it had nearly 5,000 likes, more than 400 retweets, and over 100 comments.

Clearly, there's a lot of enthusiasm for this upcoming DC film. Not only is this particular tweet seeing enthusiastic traction, but the red-band trailer that debuted earlier this year has more views than any other 2021 summer blockbuster trailer. It's currently sitting at 1.6 million views, and growing.

In addition to the high-profile actors featured in Gunn's tweet, The Suicide Squad cast is stacked high with some major Hollywood players. John Cena is breaking out his comedy chops and action prowess as Peacemaker, Margot Robbie is once again reprising the fantastic role of Harley Quinn, and Nathan Fillion is stepping up to play T.D.K., in addition to many, many others.

The Suicide Squad comes to theaters and HBO Max on August 6. Check out Gunn's tweet with the new image from Suicide Squad below.

