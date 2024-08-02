Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Suicide Squad Iseakai'

Suicide Squad Isekai exists as a fascinating oddity of the DC Universe. Produced by the Japan-based Wit Studio, the anime series follows the exploits of the DC Universe's Task Force X, aka the Suicide Squad, as they are thrust into the middle of an epic conflict in a medieval fantasy realm of magic and sorcery. DC Studios signing off on a Suicide Squad anime series is not so shocking, but an isekai-themed anime series about the group creates a surprising genre mashup. To quickly establish the term, isekai means being transported to another world, and while it's all the rage for Japanese light novels, manga, and anime stories, it's highly unexpected and amusing to see one built around the DC Universe characters.

Suicide Squad Isekai remixes many established characters of DC continuity and offers them a fresh coat of paint through a Japanese anime lens. The character reinterpretations in Suicide Squad Isekai have their pros and cons, but the standout player in the series is easily Basil Karlo, aka Clayface (Jun Fukuyama). Clayface is best known as the shape-shifting villain of Batman's rogues gallery. However, Suicide Squad Isekai repackages Clayface with an epic anime-style makeover that is too cool for school. It’s time to unpack why Suicide Squad Isekai has created the best revitalization of Clayface in recent memory.

Clayface Has an Interesting DC History

All the DC characters in Suicide Squad Isekai have received appropriate anime-style makeovers, some more significant than others. However, Clayface easily benefited from his Wit Studio reimagining, with a complete revitalization of the character. Clayface has a long and complicated history in the Batman mythos going back to the 1940s. In addition, multiple villains in the Bat-mythos have used the alias of Clayface. The first Clayface is an old-school Batman villain who first appeared in the pages of Batman #40, published in 1940. This version of Clayface was a failed B-movie actor who went off the deep end, adopting the persona of a villain he once portrayed in a film before targeting actors starring in a movie. The original Clayface features an element of The Phantom of the Opera mixed with old-school horror movie icons such as Lon Chaney Sr., Boris Karloff, and Basil Rathbone. Creators Bob Kane and Bill Finger mashed up the names of Basil Rathbone and Boris Karloff to create Basil Karlo.

During the Silver Age of DC Comics, a new version of Clayface was introduced named Matthew Hagen. This version originated with the idea of Clayface utilizing science fiction-based shapeshifting powers after falling into a pool of radioactive protoplasm, and there have been many adaptations and variations in between. The classic DC Animated Universe, created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, famously featured its own animated iteration of Clayface, utilizing the backstory of Basil Karlo, but the name and shapeshifting abilities of Matthew Hagen. Batman: The Animated Series depicted Hagen as an actor who suffered disfiguring injuries and became addicted to a face-altering beauty cream. He gets a shape-shifting, clay-like body after being force-fed large amounts of the substance, becoming the villain known as Clayface. Clayface's (Ron Perlman) condition gradually makes him more psychopathic and aggressive as his body begins to lose its stability.

That brings us to Suicide Squad Isekai, which puts a modern twist on the character. This version of Clayface uses the Basil Karlo name and acting background, and he has shapeshifting powers with the mud-like base form of the post-Golden Age versions of the character. Suicide Squad Isekai reimagines Basil Karlo as a dramatic, debonair, mildly narcissistic thespian of the arts. While Karlo in Suicide Squad Isekai features the base mud-like form of different versions of Clayface in the comics, he appears able to maintain a human form as long as he wants. Suicide Squad Isekai's Clayface takes more than a few cues from Michael Jackson with his visual design and body language. He dresses in a white suit and fedora, looking like Jackson from "Smooth Criminal." His updated visual design and attitude coalesce into one of the most entertaining versions of Clayface yet.

Clayface Proves an Invaluable Team Member in 'Suicide Squad Isekai'

Suicide Squad Isekai depicts Clayface with an unusually fun, anime-style flourish. His experience as an actor gives him a quirky genre awareness that often helps Task Force X. In the first episode, it's Clayface who is the first one to figure out Task Force X's predicament when they’re dropped into an alternate dimension of knights, monsters, and magic. Clayface points out in the first episode, "Look around you! There's dragons and orcs! An old-timey war with swords, arrows, and magic! This is Alice in Wonderland sorta stuff here! Though I believe the more popular term for it these days…is an isekai!"

Thanks to the overwhelming magic permeating throughout the fantasy realm in the series, Clayface's powers receive a significant boost. This makes him an invaluable team member of Task Force X in their battles against the Empire and the advanced members of Task Force X who defected to the other side. Clayface's enchanted abilities play a crucial role in the team's defeats of Ratcatcher and The Thinker throughout the series. For reasons still not completely clear, an advanced team of supervillains sent to the magical realm by ARGUS and Amanda Waller (Kujira) defected to the enemy Empire. There appears to be an implication that the royal court, ruled by Queen Aldora (Mamiko Noto), with whom ARGUS wants to establish diplomatic relations, is the true villain of the series.

Clayface continually serves as a fun, show-stealing presence throughout the series. His abilities are more impressive than ever before, thanks to the boost he receives from the fantasy realm's magic. As a failed movie star, Clayface is obsessed with performance, viewing himself as the "protagonist" of the story. Episode 8 reveals that the bombs implanted into the necks of all the Task Force X members to coerce them into doing Waller's bidding are not even a threat to him. Clayface goes with the flow because, as a master thespian of the performing arts, he's a man in his element. He views himself as the star and hero of the story, so he happily continues along for the ride. Despite his egotistical, narcissistic attitude, his abilities played a significant role in Harley's fight against Katana in Episode 7, transforming into a powerful magical blade to help Harley fend off the formidable warrior.

Clayface Is the Highlight of 'Suicide Squad Isekai'

While Suicide Squad Isekai has its flaws, Clayface emerges as the highlight character of the series. The creative team at Wit Studios devises a fun reimagining of a classic Batman villain that works perfectly well within the premise of the series. His updated visual design imbues Clayface with a cool, ultra-sauve look, and his self-obsessed thespian personality provides the show with a great source of comic relief. The series has not quite peeled back the layers of Clayface's backstory yet, other than that he's an actor-turned-criminal, and he's only a popular movie star in his own mind. Hopefully, future episodes will offer a bit more insight into what makes Clayface, aka Basil Karlo, tick.

Suicide Squad Isekai is streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

