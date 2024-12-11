In the last decade, The Suicide Squad has become one of DC’s most recognizable brands thanks to its cinematic exposure. Since the Villain team’s big screen debut, the squad has appeared on countless TV shows and been the center of a ton of explosive merchandise. One of the latest adaptations of the team, Suicide Squad Isekai, premiered this past summerbringing with it a fresh take on the universe. Now, Funko is releasing new Pop figures based on this colorful mini-series.

The Suicide Squad Isekai wave includes four figures. There's Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Katana, and The Joker, the latter of which will have a smile-worthy “Chase” version of the Batman villain in a different pose with weapons in his hand. While all these characters have received an endless number of Pops in the past, whether it be their movie or comic counterparts, these figures do a great job emulating the expressive animation of Isekai. There's also a ton of detail packed into each of them. This includes Joker’s eyeliner running down his face and Deadshot in a kneeling position ready to enact a kill shot. Each figure will be the regular $11.99 USD Funko price. This version of the Squad now joins Funko's massive 2024 DC collection which featured Batman's 85th anniversary and festive holiday season Pops.

What's ‘Suicide Squad Isekai’ About?

Close

This ten-episode anime followed a standard Suicide Squad plot where Amanda Waller sent her team on a life-threatening mission, this time to another world known as Isekai. Their task is to help the kingdom battle both well-known super villains and monstrous creatures alike. While Task Force X, aka The Suicide Squad, is shut down in the current DCU and is replaced by The Creature Commandos, Isekai is a good binge for DC fans waiting for the next episode of the new universe’s debut series to drop. Also, with other characters like Clayface, King Shark and Peacemaker playing major roles in the series, it’ll be interesting to see if Funko adds more figures to their Isekai lineup in the near future.

Suicide Squad Isekai is currently streaming on Max alongside most of DC's back catalog. Before diving back into the DCU, you can pre-order Isekai's Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth's website, set to release in February

Your changes have been saved Suicide Squad Isekai Harley Quinn, The Joker, and the Suicide Squad cause havoc in ISEKAI*, an all-new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio. *ISEKAI(異世界): Term for "another world" in Japanese. Release Date November 30, 2023 Cast Anna Nagase , Yūichirō Umehara , Reigo Yamaguchi , Takehito Koyasu , Jun Fukuyama , Subaru Kimura , Reina Ueda , Mamiko Noto Seasons 1 Writers Tappei Nagatsuki , Eiji Umehara Directors Eri Osada

Watch on Max