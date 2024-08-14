The Big Picture Suicide Squad Isekai elevates Harley Quinn's character, highlighting both her heroic and caring sides.

The series showcases Harley's positive influence on Princess Fione, inspiring her transformation into a brave monarch.

Through Fione's use of Harley's makeup to advocate for freedom, the series celebrates Harley Quinn as a symbol of personal independence.

DC animated television is officially having a moment. Between the recent popularity of shows like Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader and Max's Kite Man spin-off, the beloved superhero studio has proven it can balance classic depictions of its characters with unconventional storylines, with one of DC's most unique new shows, Suicide Squad Isekai, treating fans to an otherwordly look at the Clown Princess of Crime, Harley Quinn (Anna Nagase). Developed by Wit Studio and Warner Bros. Japan, the series combines the jazzy style of shows like Kakegurui with the supervillain team's notorious antics to create one of the best new anime released this summer. Moreover, while the series has so far given Harley plenty of time to shine as both a chaotic criminal and newly-minted dragon mother, this week's episode takes things one step further by finally solidifying Harley's status as a hero — well, in the eyes of Princess Fione (Reina Ueda), at least.

After following the basic structure of the Isekai genre by landing in a new, magical world on the orders of Amanda Waller (Kujira) and assisting the Kingdom in its war against the similarly superpowered Empire, the Suicide Squad is forced to return from an unjust exile at the start of Episode 9. Having been set up to fail by the Kingdom's Queen Aldora (Mamiko Noto) multiple times, the series' latest installment actually begins with the princess discovering all is not as it seems in this alternate world of DC supervillains. Bolstered by Harley's scolding of Fione's meekness in Episode 8, the princess musters the strength to defend her kingdom once it is revealed a villain known as the Undead King has been posing as her mother this whole time, demonstrating the positive impact of Harley's influence in the process.

Suicide Squad Isekai Harley Quinn, The Joker, and the Suicide Squad cause havoc in ISEKAI*, an all-new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio. *ISEKAI(異世界): Term for "another world" in Japanese. Release Date November 30, 2023 Cast Anna Nagase , Yūichirō Umehara , Reigo Yamaguchi , Takehito Koyasu , Jun Fukuyama , Subaru Kimura , Reina Ueda , Mamiko Noto Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

Harley Quinn Is a Royal Role Model in ‘Suicide Squad Isekai’s Latest Episode

Even within Suicide Squad Isekai, Harley Quinn isn't exactly famous for setting a good example. From encouraging the Joker's cruelest tendencies in flashback sequences to taking part in crimes as heinous as the killing of Robin in a variety of Batman movies, the self-possessed harlequin has a long rap sheet of heinous misdeeds, but Suicide Squad Isekai opts for a more positive assessment of the character. Not only does the series' Harley showcase her caring side by taking in a baby dragon Daenerys Targaryen could only dream of riding, but Harley's fast-paced duel with Katana (Chika Anzai) in Episode 7 also highlights the character's grit and physical prowess. And with Princess Fione's actions in Episode 9, Suicide Squad Isekai also demonstrates the potential for one of Batman's best animated villains to be personally inspiring.

Not only does Harley's scolding of Fione prompt the princess to confront whom she believes to be her mother, but Fione's later decision to don Harley's colorful, card-themed makeup during her public address underscores how enthusiastically the princess embraces Harley's lessons. In particular, Fione's use of makeup while seizing control of her kingdom and opposing the Undead King places Harley's aesthetic in a more heroic context, highlighting values of feminine empowerment and the strength to stand against false figures of social authority. As a prominent member of Batman's rogues gallery, Harley is clearly no stranger to testing social boundaries, but the uplifting use of her likeness in Max's Suicide Squad Isekai puts a liberating spin on Harley's unapologetic individuality, proving some people are truly better for embracing their chaotic side.

‘Suicide Squad Isekai’ Gives Harley Her Most Successful Mentorship Yet

The idea of Harley as a mentor for younger heroes is certainly not new, but Suicide Squad Isekai does give Gotham's princess her most dramatic success story. In Max's Harley Quinn series, Kaley Cuoco's take on the popular anti-hero assumes a similar role for the show's Batgirl (Briana Cuoco), though the pair remain at a professional distance and Barbara never gives up her batsuit to don Harley's colorful aesthetic. Similarly, in Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey movie released in 2020, Margot Robbie's Harley takes Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) under her wing after blowing up Black Mask's criminal empire, though Cassandra is also influenced by the film's other main group of super-powered women. In contrast, Princess Fione's brave turn in Suicide Squad Isekai is primarily guided by Harley Quinn's impactful presence.

The Kingdom's reserved royal notices Harley as soon as the Suicide Squad shows up at court in Suicide Squad Isekai Episode 3, and from there it's Harley who gradually inspires Fione to embrace her rebellious tendencies throughout the series. Armed with her personal guard, Cecil (Jun Fukushima) and always deferring to the overpowering voice of her false mother, Fione begins Suicide Squad Isekai as a meek, cowering daughter who can't even let herself be heard in a royal council meeting. Yet, as soon as Episode 6, Fione is so moved by some of DC's strangest supervillains that the princess disobeys her mother to break them out of their cells. During this escape, Harley listens to the young woman's past struggles and desire for change, developing the personal connection that eventually leads Fione to fully embrace her power in Episode 9.

'Suicide Squad Isekai' Celebrates Harley Quinn as a Symbol of Personal Independence

On one hand, Fione's transition from subdued princess to assertive young monarch marks the most dramatic reversal that Harley's influence has accomplished in her recent narrative outings, but Fione's use of Harley's makeup carries broader implications for the iconic character as a whole. In a series that allows Harley to explore Suicide Squad Isekai's fantastical world apart from her pudding and puts the character on equal footing with villains like Katana and Enchantress (Shizuka Ito), Fione's use of Harley's appearance turns the harlequin into a symbol of her own. What's more, as a brave young queen who uses Harley's look to advocate for her people's freedom from war, Fione's actions celebrate the clown princess's independence, finally recognizing what makes Harley Quinn so great in the first place.

While Harley may have begun as Joker's lovestruck sidekick in Batman: The Animated Series, the best modern incarnations of the character see Gotham's most eccentric psychiatrist challenging the status quo on her own, and Suicide Squad Isekai's latest episode does more than most to acknowledge how Harley's carefree, chaotic identity makes her so enjoyable to watch. Continuing the series' commitment to depicting updated versions of popular DC villains, the series' penultimate installment allows Harley Quinn to stand on her own as a singular inspiration to the show's embattled princess, turning her iconic clown makeup into a symbol of individual rebellion that can oppose the forces of death itself. And while fans will have to wait and see if Harley fully takes the Kingdom's princess under her wing, at least Suicide Squad Isekai proves sometimes laughter really is the best medicine after all.

