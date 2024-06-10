The Big Picture Get ready for an unforgettable ride with Suicide Squad Isekai, premiering June 27 on Max with new episodes to follow every Thursday.

Follow Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and more on a dangerous mission with explosive consequences in this unique anime series.

The unique DC series will also be available to stream on Hulu.

The time has finally come for a new iteration of The Suicide Squad to terrorize the streets of the DC universe. Max has announced that Suicide Squad Isekai, the upcoming anime television series based around the popular team of anti-heroes, will officially be available for streaming on June 27. Only the first three episodes will debut that day, with subsequent chapters dropping every Thursday. The season finale of Suicide Squad Isekai will premiere on August 15, bringing the unpredictable narrative to a close. Audiences might think they know what the team is capable of, but the upcoming show will prove that the Suicide Squad still has a couple of surprises prepared for their target.

Suicide Squad Isekai follows Harley Quinn (Anna Nagase), Deadshot (Reigo Yamaguchi), and other team members as they're sent on a very dangerous mission. With literal ticking time bombs attached to their necks, the Suicide Squad will have to get creative to get out of this one. The premise is similar to what can be expected from any story featuring the Suicide Squad, but the unique visual style produced by Wit Studio will make the upcoming series an unforgettable ride for any fan of the property.

A recent trailer for Suicide Squad Isekai introduced this show's version of Peacemaker (Takehito Koyasu) the careless vigilante who will obtain peace by any violent means necessary. Unlike the live-action version of the character portrayed by John Cena in his own television series, this Peacemaker doesn't understand that he has to change his ways to become a better person. The vigilante is prepared to do whatever it takes to get away with his plan, even if it comes at the cost of the Squad's mission.

A Suicide Squad Unlike Any Other

Despite years of DC Comics stories, the Suicide Squad became widely known thanks to the 2016 movie directed by David Ayer based on their adventures. Featuring Jared Leto as the Joker, and the introduction of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, the movie earned more than $700 million at the worldwide box office. Suicide Squad Isekai will expand on the team's popularity, with Wit Studio providing its own take on the unpredictable group of reformed antagonists. Time will tell if this iteration of the Suicide Squad will be able to save their own necks, or if the upcoming anime series will end up as a tragedy for Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, and the others.

Suicide Squad Isekai premieres on Max and Hulu on June 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.