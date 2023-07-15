Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio have announced their thrilling collaboration on an original anime series titled Suicide Squad Isekai. This exciting project is based on the beloved DC characters, taking the concept of the Suicide Squad into the realm of isekai. During their panel at Anime Expo, the companies unveiled a teaser that provides a tantalizing glimpse into what fans can anticipate from this unique isekai anime adaptation. Directed by Eri Osada, Suicide Squad Isekai promises to be an outrageous and exhilarating anime series that will captivate a global audience.

With plenty of previous adaptations, the Suicide Squad concept has already made its mark in various forms of media. Now, the upcoming Suicide Squad Isekai anime series offers an exciting new take on the beloved characters and their thrilling adventures. Here’s everything we know so far about Suicide Squad Isekai.

Image via Warner Bros. Japan

When Is 'Suicide Squad Isekai’ Coming Out?

Since the announcement is still pretty recent, there’s no news of its official release date yet. Be sure to keep an eye on this space for further updates.

Watch the 'Suicide Squad Isekai' Teaser

DC released the announcement teaser for Suicide Squad Isekai on July 4, 2023. The less-than-1-minute clip gives off a very strong and colorful impression of what audiences can expect from the isekai anime adaptation of the Suicide Squad. With Harley Quinn and the Joker taking center stage, the clip shows the duo rampantly driving through the streets and getting into trouble as usual. Whether it's massive tanks or majestic dragons, there’s no such thing as too much in Suicide Squad Isekai.

Who Stars in 'Suicide Squad Isekai'?

At the moment, we’re still in the dark as to who will be voicing the iconic DC characters in Suicide Squad Isekai. Based on the trailer, we do know that the characters featured will include Harley Quinn, the Joker, and Amanda Waller. Stay tuned for more on the characters and voice cast!

What Is ‘Suicide Squad Isekai’ About?

Image via Warner Bros. Japan

The Suicide Squad is one of the many long-running concepts that originated in DC Comics. Generally, it refers to a team of supervillains or antiheroes who are recruited by a government agency, typically Amanda Waller and the organization called A.R.G.U.S., to carry out dangerous and high-risk missions. These missions are often classified and involve combating powerful threats that conventional heroes may not be able to handle. The members of the Suicide Squad are usually individuals with extraordinary abilities or skills but have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. In exchange for reduced sentences or other incentives, they are given a chance to redeem themselves by undertaking these perilous missions. The team is typically comprised of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and others, each with their unique personalities, powers, and motivations. They are implanted with micro-bombs, ensuring their compliance and eliminating any attempt to escape or betray the mission.

While we don't have specific plot details for Suicide Squad Isekai, by the very nature of the genre we can assume that the story will see Harley and the Joker transported to a magical realm. And in all probability, Amanda Waller will send the Suicide Squad to retrieve the Clown Prince of Crime and her star hitter from wherever they are, no matter the body count.

What Is Isekai?

Image via Adult Swim

At its core, "isekai" directly translates to “otherworld” or “another world”, in which our beloved characters find themselves thrust into extraordinary and unfamiliar realms. They must quickly learn to navigate their way through mysterious dimensions, virtual landscapes, or enchanting fantasy settings, all while adapting to their newfound surroundings to survive. Popular isekai animes include The Rising of the Shield Hero, where the main character is summoned to another world to defend it from interdimensional monsters using only a shield. Another hit isekai anime is Sword Art Online, where a virtual reality MMORPG video game traps the players, forcing them to adapt to the game world and find a way home.

Isekai anime, the genre that transports protagonists from our mundane reality into captivating parallel worlds, is an exhilarating and immersive experience that captures the imagination of viewers. With its enchanting blend of fantasy, action, and often a sprinkle of comedy, brace yourself for a wild ride filled with unexpected twists and turns, as these characters may even undergo mind-boggling transformations, morphing into anything from dastardly villains to inanimate objects. With a multitude of thrilling tropes at play, "isekai" anime guarantees a thrilling and unpredictable adventure that will leave you on the edge of your seat!

Where Can You Watch Other Adaptations of the 'Suicide Squad'?

DC’s trouble-making Suicide Squad has had its fair share of adaptations over the years. The most recent ones, all of them available on Max, include the following:

The Suicide Squad (2021): directed by James Gunn, this standalone sequel/reboot to the 2016 film introduces a new team of supervillains assembled for a dangerous mission. The film follows Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, who recruits imprisoned criminals to join Task Force X, also known as the Suicide Squad. This time, the team is sent to the fictional island of Corto Maltese to destroy a secretive Nazi-era laboratory known as Jotunheim. Led by Colonel Rick Flag, played by Joel Kinnaman, the squad includes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and many others. As they navigate treacherous jungles and encounter deadly adversaries, they uncover a sinister plot and must work together to complete their mission and survive.

Suicide Squad (2016): directed by David Ayer, the story revolves around a secret government agency led by Amanda Waller, also portrayed by Davis, that recruits a team of supervillains for a dangerous mission. The squad, composed of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn (Robbie), Deadshot (Will Smith), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Enchantress (Cara Delevingne), is assembled to combat a supernatural threat endangering the city of Midway City. As they reluctantly band together, these criminals-turned-antiheroes must overcome their personal demons, forge uneasy alliances, and save the world from imminent destruction.

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (2018): directed by Sam Liu, this animated film revolves around the titular Task Force X, also known as the Suicide Squad, a group of incarcerated supervillains coerced into carrying out dangerous missions for the government. Led by Amanda Waller, voiced by Vanessa Williams, the squad embarks on a high-stakes mission to retrieve a powerful mystical object known as the "Get Out of Hell Free" card. As they navigate through a treacherous underworld, the squad members, including Deadshot (Christian Slater), Harley Quinn (Tara Strong), Bronze Tiger (Billy Brown), and Killer Frost (Kristin Bauer van Straten), must contend with ruthless adversaries, fellow mercenaries, and their own inner demons.

Who Is Making 'Suicide Squad Isekai'?

Image via Warner Bros

Director Eri Osada is helming the project, together with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara as screenplay writers, Akira Amano working on the character design draft, Naoto Hosoda handling character design, and Kenichiro Suehiro composing the music. As Osada comments about the upcoming project:

“I am very happy to be working as a director on this all new anime series based an DC's Suicide Squad characters. I can't tell you which character yet, but the villain I wanted to have appears in this Suicide Squad ISEKAI, and I hope you will enjoy it too.”

Suicide Squad Isekai is animated by WIT Studio, whose previous works include Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and Spy x Family. The anime series is produced by Warner Bros. Japan.