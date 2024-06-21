The Big Picture Suicide Squad Isekai anime release confirmed, with opening sequence featuring DC villain squad characters.

The series will include Harley Quinn, The Joker, Peacemaker, and other DC notorious criminals on a mission.

Expect unique anime visuals and jazz-infused melodies, setting this adaptation apart from past interpretations.

At long last, content ahead Suicide Squad Isekai's release has come to light. Warner Bros. Japan Anime revealed an opening title sequence for the upcoming anime, featuring beloved characters of the DC villain squad. The images of the beautifully animated new series don’t reveal too much but do confirm many characters from live-action to appear in the show. Suicide Squad Isekai will controversially feature The Joker, who as far as James Gunn’s DC canon is concerned, is scorched earth.

Margot Robbie’s version of Harley Quinn has made successful -- though violent -- steps to rid herself of the abusive relationship which never should be an example of a healthy romance. However, The Joker will join his classic paramour in the new series. Also included is Peacemaker, who was recently popularized by John Cena’s portrayal in The Suicide Squad and his self-titled series and many more, according to the press release.

“In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an 'ISEKAI'!”

The opening sequence is typical of many anime fare – and that is not a criticism. Similar to the iconic opener to Cowboy Bebop, Suicide Squad Isekai uses jazz-infused melodies to accompany exciting visuals that will crop up in the series. The song is entitled “Another World” by Tomoyasu Hotei, who is responsible for other sequences such as the one featured in the Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade game. These visuals introduce each of the characters with significant images accompanying the characters. The opener depicts Peacemaker standing in the rain, Harley Quinn screaming, King Shark grimacing, and, of course, The Joker grinning. There is no telling what fans can expect with this new adaptation when it hits streaming.

This Is Not Your Typical DC 'Suicide Squad'

Suicide Squad has had many interpretations throughout all of media, and not all of them are good. Despite Robbie’s now beloved portrayal of Harley Quinn, David Ayer’s Suicide Squad has not necessarily stood the test of time. Other live-action adaptations took Robbie's gift for the role and improved on her character.

The inclusion of The Joker in the anime is startling, but it also sets the series apart from others of its kind. DC seems to have washed its hands of bringing the character back to the Gunn-verse, meaning a streaming anime series could do whatever they like with the upcoming series. If Suicide Squad Isekai is to stand apart from others, it should not lean into what viewers have seen before but surprise audiences in this well-treaded territory. And judging from the press release, that is exactly what is going to happen. The anime will lean into the genre's more unique traits and throw the well-known team into a world they are unaccustomed to. Fans can tune in to see what Suicide Squad Isekai has in store when it premieres on Max and Hulu on June 27.