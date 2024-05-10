The Big Picture Harley Quinn leads Task Force X into a magical new world in the new teaser for the anime Suicide Squad Isekai.

Tasked with resolving a war, Harley revels in the new adventure with the Suicide Squad while also reflecting on her past.

The DC anime series boasts a stacked production team including WIT Studio, known for their work on Attack on Titan.

All eyes are on Harley Quinn in a new teaser for the hotly anticipated Suicide Squad Isekai. The Clown Princess of Crime is the star of the show in the upcoming DC anime, which takes the titular team outside their comfort zone and into a dangerous new world of magic and monsters. Alongside King Shark, Peacemaker, Deadshot, and Clayface, she's tasked by Amanda Waller with quickly resolving a foreign war within the kingdom they're sent to before the bombs around their necks explode. This latest look, however, teases what she was up to with the Joker before her big assignment and shows what threats await beyond the portal between worlds.

The short trailer opens with Harley gleefully embracing her role as one of the "heroes" of this new world. Wielding her signature bat, she fights off a few enemy soldiers with ease alongside Shark and revels in the thrill of battle with skilled combatants other than Batman for once. A few shots show the fantasy creatures Task Force X will encounter as well as the stunning world they'll explore on their new mission. Beyond her twisted smile, however, Harley also appears tortured by her past as the former psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel, before the Joker wrests her from her vision. Everything closes with a few brief scenes of the pair having a romantic tour of mischief around Gotham while teasing the supervillain's controlling nature over Harley.

Voicing the beloved DC harlequin in Suicide Squad Isekai is Anna Nagase, who can also be heard in other recent smash-hit anime series including Jujutsu Kaisen and Cyberpunk Edgerunners. Her first lead role, however, came in the 2022 murder mystery anime Summer Time Rendering. Playing opposite her as the Joker is Yūichirō Umehara while Reigo Yamaguchi plays Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu voices Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama plays Clayface, and Subaru Kimura voices King Shark. An English dub cast has not yet been announced.

'Suicide Squad Isekai' Boasts a Talented Anime Production Team

Image via Warner Bros

The members of Task Force X have skyrocketed in popularity over the years thanks largely to a slew of movies, including the wildly successful 2021 Suicide Squad film from James Gunn, and spinoffs like the John Cena-led Peacemaker and the upcoming Waller. Suicide Squad Isekai has assembled a strong creative team to ensure the characters are done justice in their transition to the medium of anime. The series marks the first for Eri Osada as director, with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara joining him as screenplay writers, Akira Amano formulating character design drafts, Naoto Hosoda heading character design, and Kenichiro Suehiro composing the music. WIT Studio, best known for producing the first three seasons of Attack on Titan and working on other favorites like Vinland Saga, The Ancient Magus's Bride, and, more recently, Spy x Family, is behind the animation.

Suicide Squad Isekai doesn't have a definitive release date, but is slated to arrive this July in Japan. Check out our full guide here for more information on the DC anime and watch the new teaser below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.