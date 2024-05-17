The Big Picture The new Suicide Squad Isekai trailer spotlights the Joker, his unhinged vision for Gotham, and his manipulative nature towards Harley Quinn.

Yûichirô Umehara delivers an utterly demented performance in the anime footage, bringing experience from major shows including Goblin Slayer and My Hero Academia.

Suicide Squad Isekai releases in July and follows Task Force X's rampage in another world while trying to earn their freedom from its magical kingdom.

After last week brought a new teaser of Suicide Squad Isekai spotlighting its chaotic lead character Harley Quinn, Warner Bros. is now turning its attention toward her puddin', the Joker. Batman's arch-nemesis received a trailer of his own highlighting the deeply disturbing take on the Clown Prince of Crime that will play a major role in Task Force X's anime journey to another world. It offers a glimpse into the troubling relationship he has with Harley and his devious plans for plunging Gotham into crime and chaos. Though he seems to be less involved with visiting their magical destination himself, his shadow will loom large over Harley throughout her work with the rag-tag team to save the day before it's too late.

The trailer kicks off with Yûichirô​​​​​​​ Umehara giving an utterly demented performance while the Joker shows off his most unhinged side. Even when driving his car down the street, the Harlequin of Hate appears insane and his visions for Gotham are even more so. With Harley at his side, he wants to reshape the world by taking whatever guns and cash they need and killing whoever it takes to make it all a reality. While Harley appears blissful in the arms of the supervillain, a flashback to her days as Arkham Asylum psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel shows his violently manipulative and abusive nature toward the former doctor. Their initial encounter leads to a disturbing exchange where Joker tests her loyalty by threatening her life, with his glowing eyes symbolizing that he's more monster than man.

Umehara has big clown shoes to fill as the Joker, who has most notably been voiced in animated properties by the great Mark Hamill and has had some impressive actors don the clown make-up, including Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger. A Japanese voice-acting veteran, he's previously appeared in some of the biggest anime series around, including Goblin Slayer, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and My Hero Academia, among others. He was most recently heard returning to the breakout hit Mashle: Magic and Muscles for its second season, which aired earlier this year. Joining him in Suicide Squad Isekai is Summer Time Rendering's Anna Nagase as Harley alongside Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, and Subaru Kimura as King Shark.

What Is 'Suicide Squad Isekai' About?

Though Suicide Squad Isekai will have plenty of scenes in Gotham, the core of the story revolves around Task Force X venturing into the newly discovered world beyond their own through a magical gate at the behest of Amanda Waller. Their rampage through the land of swords, magic, and monsters is cut short when they're captured by the ruling kingdom and forced to fight against the encroaching imperial army to earn their freedom. With only 72 hours until the bombs on their necks go off, they embrace the carnage and try their best to end the conflict before it's too late. Directed by Eri Osada, the series also boasts animation courtesy of Spy x Family's WIT Studio.

Suicide Squad Isekai still doesn't have an exact release date, but it's set to debut in Japan in July. An English dub will likely follow sometime not long after the anime wraps airing. Check out our full guide here for everything we know so far about DC's foray into the isekai genre and see the full trailer below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.