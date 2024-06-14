The Big Picture King Shark's voracious appetite is on display in the bloody new trailer for Suicide Squad Isekai.

Anime veteran Subaru Kimura voices Nanaue in the ambitious new DC anime series, which whisks Task Force X to a fantasy land of magic and monsters.

The series bucks the trend for anime releases with an earlier June 27 debut on Max and Hulu before airing in Japan on July 5.

With less than a month left until DC's ambitious Suicide Squad Isekai anime series releases, King Shark is getting hungry. Task Force X's new adventure will drop them into a fantastical world of swords and sorcery with bomb collars on their necks, a kingdom to save, and, in Nanaue's case, plenty of enemies to dine on. A new trailer released today introduced the sharkman as the muscle of the group with a voracious appetite for magical creatures. He's the latest member of the team to be introduced in the lead-up to the show's debut, following Harley Quinn, Deadshot, the Joker, Peacemaker, and Clayface.

King Shark's main purpose for the Suicide Squad in their deadly new mission is simply to overpower and eat anyone in his way. That includes pigmen, werewolves, and any adventures that get on his bad side. Sometimes, however, he gets a little too carried away with his meals, leaving Harley to talk him down from chowing down on something or someone he's not supposed to. Regardless, his raw strength and seemingly bottomless stomach are sure to be a boon for Task Force X as they explore the fantastical new dimension connected to their own. Following their capture by the native kingdom, they're given three days to help them win a war against the approaching Imperial Army before the bombs in their collars go off. Shark's strength, combined with the skills of his allies, could ultimately turn the tide of battle and earn the team their freedom.

Though the English voice cast still isn't known for Suicide Squad Isekai, the Japanese cast is a strong one with plenty of veteran talents from throughout the anime industry. Subaru Kimura lends his voice to King Shark, bringing to the series a resume that includes the recent movie Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, Jujutsu Kaisen, and a host of credits in the Kamen Rider and Super Sentai franchises. He has some big shoes to fill, as viewers likely best know Nanaue as lovingly voiced by both Sylvester Stallone in James Gunn's 2021 The Suicide Squad and Ron Funches in the animated hit Harley Quinn. Kimura is joined by Anna Nagase, Yûichirô Umehara, Reigo Yamaguchi, Takehito Koyasu, and Jun Fukuyama among others.

Earlier this week, Suicide Squad Isekai was confirmed for an earlier-than-expected release on Max, with three episodes dropping on June 27 and new installments following weekly. That schedule bucks the trend for most anime releases, as Japan will begin broadcasting the series weekly starting on July 5. Not only that, but Hulu will now also play host to the new superhero adaptation. It all means that DC and WIT Studio's new series will reach as wide of an audience as possible and could serve as a gateway anime for superhero fans.

You can check out our full guide here for everything to know about Suicide Squad Isekai leading up to its release. Check out the new teaser above.