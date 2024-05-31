The Big Picture Peacemaker heads to a new world with Task Force X in the new trailer for Suicide Squad Isekai, embracing violence in the name of peace.

Voice actor Takehito Koyasu brings a maniacal edge to Peacemaker, best known for his role as Jojo's Bizarre Adventure villain Dio Brando.

Suicide Squad Isekai releases in July and introduces an exciting new take on the antihero team in a realm of magic and monsters.

Peacemaker is back and dispensing justice once again, though not with a second season in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU. Instead, he's taking his warped mindset to another world with Suicide Squad Isekai, which will be released this summer. With only weeks left until it arrives in Japan, a new teaser shows the macho man also known as Chris Smith showing off his strength and marksmanship against the monsters and ruffians Task Force X will face in their new reality. However, this iteration may be one of the more demented put to screen, as he revels in the violence he brings in the name of peace.

From the first moments of the trailer, this Peacemaker exhibits his twisted beliefs and a lack of care for his allies over the mission at hand. He's as arrogant and egotistical as ever in how he fights and speaks, considering the rest of Task Force X to be incompetent when exploring the otherworldly dimension connected to their own and trying to win their freedom. Just like his fellow members, however, he lives for the rampage, and the animation coupled with his nightmare-inducing facial expressions shows how much he loves the violence. Despite his contempt for seemingly everyone around him, his strength will be needed for Harley Quinn and company to return home before the bombs in their collars go off. He's not going to be an eager team player though, as the teaser ends with him delivering a devastating punch to Deadshot that sends him flying.

Adding to the maniacal nature of Peacemaker in Suicide Squad Isekai is his voice actor, Takehito Koyasu. He's delivered many memorable performances in anime over the years, including in Neon Genesis Evangelion, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan. Arguably his most notable role for American audiences, however, was as the overarching and over-the-top villain of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Dio Brando. Funnily enough, this also won't be Koyasu's first turn as a major character from a Western superhero franchise, as he was previously the voice of Deadpool in the anime Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers, first released in Japan in 2014.

'Suicide Squad Isekai' Puts Peacemaker and Company in Unfamiliar Territory

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While Suicide Squad Isekai has a familiar setup, with Amanda Waller forcing Task Force X to take on a new mission, they'll be a bit out of their element when they're sent to a new world of magic and monsters. Things will only get more out of hand when they're captured by the kingdom that inhabits the land and forced to defeat the encroaching Imperial Army to earn their freedom or die trying. It's billed as an exciting new take on the beloved antiheroes with a strong team in place to ensure its success, including Eri Osada as its director and Spy x Family's WIT Studio animating. The rest of the cast includes Anna Nagase, Yûichirô Umehara, Reigo Yamaguchi, Jun Fukuyama, and Subaru Kimura.

Peacemaker is also gearing up for a live-action return as well. Season 2 of his Suicide Squad spinoff show began filming in April with John Cena back in the saddle as Chris Smith. There's no word on how exactly his story will continue, but it should build off of Season 1 which saw Peacemaker begin to change for the better and realize the value of being a superhero over an antihero. Now out from under the thumb of Waller, he has the freedom to explore that thread, though it could bring him into conflict with a newcomer - Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr.

Suicide Squad Isekai debuts in Japan this July. An exact release date has yet to be announced, but there should be more teasers to come as only Harley Quinn, the Joker, and Deadshot have been covered aside from Peacemaker. Visit our helpful guide here for everything you need to know about the new take on Task Force X and check out Peacemaker's trailer above.