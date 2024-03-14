The Big Picture Suicide Squad continues to gain popularity with a new anime series coming in 2024, showcasing iconic villains in a fantasy world.

Game-changing revamp in 80s introduced villain-led team led by characters like Harley Quinn for deadly missions, and now a new anime adaptation.

Expect stunning animation and large-scale action in Suicide Squad Isekai, offering a fresh take on the team's adventures in a new world.

When it comes to DC Comics teams, there’s no group of characters that have gained more popularity in the last decade than The Suicide Squad. The modern iteration of the team, led by characters like Harley Quinn and Deadshot, have starred in feature films, various comic series, and just headlined their first video game. This team of villains’ 2024 will soon continue with a new anime series, Suicide Squad Isekai, from Studio Wit. Now the latest trailer has the DC super team transported off to another land.

The around two-minute trailer starts off with a ton of familiar imagery for long-time DC fans. Joker and Harley are causing mischief before Amanda Waller recruits King Shark, Deadshot, Clayface, and Peacemaker for a deadly mission. That mission throws them head first into a fantasy world full of magic as they are forced to help liberate their new-found kingdom and enter the heart of a foreign war. The worst part is, they only have 72 hours to complete the mission or the bombs in their necks explode in classic franchise fashion. For the uninitiated, Isekai is a fantasy sub-genre in anime that has characters being dropped into a new world. That’s exactly what this Suicide Squad-centric mission presents, with stunning animation and large-scale action that gives the live-action films a run for their money.

Suicide Squad Are Back Again

While The Suicide Squad have been around since the late 50s as a military ops group, it wasn’t until their revamp in the 80s that this iconic team hit their stride. A team fully composed of villains across the DC universe, from Deadshot to Captain Boomerang, forced to complete shady missions for the government hasn’t gotten old. The team got a boost when Harley Quinn joined in 2011 as a part of The New 52 reboot of books, and they never looked back. The hot-headed group would star in their first self-titled film in 2016 from David Ayer. While it was the victim of WB’s now staple studio meddling, it had enough personality, fun character work, and star power to push the franchise into the mainstream conversation. The film’s sequel, simply titled The Suicide Squad, fared much better critically and with fans as director James Gunn was given the freedom to create a hard-R adventure that utilized the series’ hook of neck bombs to bloody good effect. While it remains unclear how this team will be used in Gunn’s upcoming DC revamp and WB’s recent Suicide Squad game was a mess, this first anime adaption looks to be the fun, energetic kick in the pants the series needs.

There’s no exact release date for Suicide Squad Isekai yet, but it will be released on Max sometime in 2024. Until then, you can watch the new trailer below. Both live-action Suicide Squad movies are also currently streaming on Max.