The Big Picture Karen Fukuhara learned from Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne to assert boundaries confidently.

Fukuhara admired Viola Davis' work ethic on the Suicide Squad set, impressed by her ability to memorize and deliver a 16-page monologue.

Fukuhara currently plays Kimiko on The Boys, a dark comedy superhero series that just wrapped its fourth season on Prime Video.

For a lot of us, saying “no” is hard. Whether it’s the fear of disappointing or upsetting others or the possibility of missing out on an opportunity, it’s tough to assert your boundaries — especially when they’re put to the test. The Boys star, Karen Fukuhara, is no stranger to this feeling — especially when she was just getting started. In 2016, the actress landed her breakthrough role in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad as Tatsu Yamashiro aka Katana. The gig was a gargantuan get for someone fresh to the industry and Fukuhara made sure to take in every moment.

Swinging by to chat with Perri Nemiroff for a recent installment of Collider Ladies Night, Fukuhara shared some helpful advice that she received from her co-stars, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne. On the topic of knowing when to hold them and when to fold them, the She-Ra and the Princess of Power voice actress said the lessons she learned from her fellow leading ladies were invaluable and allowed her to stand in her power and confidently make decisions that best served her.

“On that set, I forget who exactly said this to me, but up until then — and I still am and I don't think I take this advice wholeheartedly, but I've always been like a yes-man. Always yes. ‘Yes, I'll do it. Yes. Yes, and what else?’ Maybe it was Margot and Cara, but they told me about how powerful a no can be and knowing your boundaries, and also not just yourself as an actor but standing up for your character and saying no, so that your character can be their true self in a way.”

‘Suicide Squad’ Gave Karen Fukuhara the Chance To Work With a Legend

The cast of Ayer’s superhero flick was absolutely stacked with other notable performers like Jared Leto and Will Smith filling out the cast. But, there was one person, in particular, that Fukuhara was most excited about sharing a set with — EGOT recipient Viola Davis, who appeared as Amanda Waller. Fukuhara told Collider:

“Then I also got to work with my idol, Viola Davis. Just watching her work was amazing. She had a really long monologue, like a 16-page monologue, and I remember she got it a day before. It's one of those monologues where she has to set the tone for the entire movie and explain everything, and be like, ‘Oh, because this character did this, blah, blah, blah.’ She's introducing all of these new characters and ideas, and it was a big long monologue, and I just was in awe because she was able to do it. I just don't know how she memorized everything and did it so well. I mean, we had a lot of great actors in that film, and so just being on set with all of them was like my learning experience."

Season 4 of The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video. You can watch Fukuhara's full episode of Collider Ladies Night below.

