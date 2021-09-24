Warner Bros. Games and DC have revealed the official key art for its upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The art features the game's logo and the four playable characters. The game is being created by Rocksteady, the same company that made the Batman: Arkham series.

In the game, you will take control of four DC villains — Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark — as they are forced to work together by Amanda Waller to save the world. As the name suggests, you will have to fight members of the Justice League in order to accomplish that, though the reason is not yet clear.

Based on the first teaser trailer that was released for the game, it is confirmed that the Suicide Squad will have to fight Superman and that the game will take place in Metropolis. Rocksteady has also confirmed that this game takes place in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham games.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be an action-adventure shooter. In it, you will be able to take control of any of the four members of the team and can swap between them at any time, while the other three will be controlled by AI to assist you. The game will be playable either solo or in co-op with up to four players. The Metropolis setting will give the game an open world, and Rocksteady is looking to combine its "signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other."

While there is very little information about the game's story or even gameplay yet, it is confirmed that we will be getting a new reveal for the game on October 16 during the DC FanDome event. During this reveal, we may get some details on the gameplay, what kind of unique abilities the Suicide Squad members have, and maybe even a look at more Justice League members they will have to take on.

While there is no exact release day, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to launch sometime in 2022, and will be released on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check out the new art below:

