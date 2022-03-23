The highly-anticipated game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got officially pushed to Spring 2023 by developers Rocksteady Studios. Rumors of the game’s delay were already circling since February, but Rocksteady had not made an announcement until today.

Initially set for 2022, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will give players the control of four prominent members of Task Force X: Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, and King Shark. Together, the four villains will need to take down every major member of the Justice League since the superteam is apparently under the influence of an alien menace. It’s a fun concept that can lead to some thrilling confrontations. Unfortunately for fans, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will have to wait until sometime between March and June of 2023, confirms Rocksteady’s director Sefton Hill through his Twitter account. As Hill puts it:

“We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.”

Rocksteady is the creator of the Batman: Arkham franchise and has developed the three main games of the series: Asylum, City, and Knight. The final chapter of the trilogy, Batman: Arkham Knight, came out in 2015 and shocked the world by supposedly killing Batman at the game’s ending. Since then, fans have been eager to return to the universe created by Rocksteady, which means the official delay of Kill The Justice League is a bummer. Even so, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is such an ambitious title that it’s best if Rocksteady takes its time to make sure the final product is as polished as possible.

Set in Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will follow Task Force X as they fight against Brainiac, who took control of the entire city, including the Justice League itself. So far, confirmed members of the League include Superman, The Flash, Wonder Woman, and John Stewart Green Lantern. To survive, players will take control of the members of Task Force X, each with their unique ability and playstyle. All the characters can also mix brawling with third-person shooting, and so far, all the footage from the game has been looking very promising. What’s more interesting, though, is that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is being announced as a co-op game, which means a group of players will be able to hunt down DC’s biggest heroes together.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be released in Spring 2023 for Xbox Series X, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 5. Check out Hill’s original tweet below.

