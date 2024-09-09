Margot Robbie’s debut as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad may not have been a critical darling—holding a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes—but it is making a comeback on Hulu. The 2016 Suicide Squad film, directed by David Ayer, has surged to #5 on the streaming platform’s top 10 list, proving that fan love and curiosity can sometimes defy the critics. Despite its polarizing reception, Suicide Squad has managed to build a cult following, largely due to Robbie’s standout performance as the chaotic and unpredictable Harley Quinn.

It was Robbie’s first time stepping into the iconic role, and even critics who weren’t fans of the film praised her portrayal. The film also starred Will Smith as Deadshot, Jared Leto as the Joker, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, with a plot centered around a group of imprisoned supervillains recruited for dangerous, covert government missions.

The rise of Suicide Squad on Hulu comes as no surprise to those familiar with the film’s legacy. While the film didn’t receive critical acclaim, it grossed over $746 million globally, indicating that audiences were more receptive than reviewers. It is likely that the star power of Robbie, Smith, and Leto, coupled with the resurgence of superhero films on streaming platforms, has helped Suicide Squad find new life on Hulu.

Robbie’s Harley Quinn was such a hit with audiences that she reprised the role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad sequel/reboot, which featured an entirely new take on the story, and in 2020’s Birds of Prey, a film that performed better with critics and further cemented her as a key player for DC. In fact, many fans argue that Robbie's Harley Quinn is the most enduring character to come out of Suicide Squad, with her portrayal lauded for bringing depth and unpredictability to the fan-favorite anti-hero.

How Bad Was 'Suicide Squad'?

Despite the box office success, Suicide Squad faced significant criticism for its convoluted plot and uneven tone. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s 26% rating is based on 390 reviews, with the consensus being that while the cast was strong, the film’s pacing and direction faltered.

However, its audience score stands at a far more generous 59%, which indicates that regular viewers were much more forgiving of its flaws. For many fans, Suicide Squad is still a guilty pleasure, offering a colorful and chaotic dive into the darker corners of the DC universe.

Though Suicide Squad may not be the most beloved superhero film in the DCEU, it’s clear that Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn has helped keep the film relevant. Whether you're tuning in for the first time or revisiting the chaos, Suicide Squad is a wild ride that continues to captivate audiences. You can watch it on Hulu now.

