James Gunn Reveals ‘The Suicide Squad’ Logo Ahead of DC Fandome Event

Today on Twitter James Gunn revealed the official logo for his upcoming DC movie for Warner Bros, The Suicide Squad, ahead of the DC FanDome Event on August 22. “#TheSuicideSquad team just got me these amazing new official title treatments for my birthday,” Gunn wrote on Twitter (happy birthday James!). “And the cast and I have so much more to show you guys on Aug 22.”

The filmmaker also shared the title treatment in a variety of foreign languages, which is very cool. The logo itself calls to mind men-on-a-mission movies like The Dirty Dozen, with its blocky, bullet-ridden font. Clearly, the emphasis has shifted somewhat from the last film (2016’s Suicide Squad), which was trying very hard to be cool and edgy.

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a pseudo-reboot/sequel/we’re-honestly-not-really-sure. Original cast members Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney (whose performance was an unexpected highlight of the first film) will be returning, but almost everybody else in the cast is new. This includes Idris Elba (who was originally going to play the Will Smith character but now has a different identity), John Cena, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, and Michael Rooker. What’s especially exciting about the new cast is that it’s unclear who, exactly, each of these performers is playing.

Something tells me that much of this will be cleared up on August 22 at the DC FanDome event, which you can watch – for free! – online at DCFanDome.com. The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled for release on August 6, 2021.