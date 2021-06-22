Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for The Suicide Squad, which gives us an even more in-depth look at the wildly bonkers, bloody, R-rated adaptation coming from James Gunn, who serves as both writer and director on the upcoming film. The latest trailer featuring the unruly band of DC antiheroes and bad guys really just serves as a reminder that we're steadily approaching the movie's August 6 release date in both theaters and on HBO Max. Additionally, Warner Bros. released a few new images showing us the members of the Suicide Squad, including everyone's favorite: King Shark.

In what could be termed typically chaotic fashion, the new Suicide Squad trailer was actually dropped as an ad on YouTube prior to its official release, having been "leaked" by cast members Jai Courtney and Margot Robbie, and there are some interesting tidbits to glean. For one, we now know that Bloodsport (Idris Elba) gets plucked up to join the Suicide Squad from prison, where he's been serving a sentence for shooting Superman (Henry Cavill) with a Kryptonite bullet, which is enough to send the Man of Steel to the ICU. It's also clear from the trailer that there are at least two separate Squads — and Harley Quinn is part of the first that gets themselves in a sticky situation on their latest mission and has to be bailed out by a new team. The goal? To take down something known as "Project Starfish" — which, of course, turns out to be a literal starfish in Starro.

Gunn has been steadily tweeting out fun Easter eggs and behind-the-scenes details for fans since the first trailer dropped back in March, ranging from fun production anecdotes about everyone's favorite soft boi King Shark (voiced in this incarnation by Sylvester Stallone) to confirmation that the movie will in fact have multiple post-credit scenes. The latest piece of info Gunn confirmed himself via social media is that The Suicide Squad will clock in at a run time of 2 hours and 12 minutes.

In addition to Stallone, Robbie, Courtney, and Elba, The Suicide Squad stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

The Suicide Squad will premiere August 6 in both theaters and on HBO Max. Check out the zany new trailer and images below:

