The Big Picture Suicide Squad: Isekai is a new anime production featuring the reformed villains of the Suicide Squad, testing the limits of what can be seen in their story.

The team will face multiple threats in a different dimension, fighting against creatures they've never encountered before.

Unlike the Justice League, this team is ready to tackle problems without being afraid of the consequences, and even Batman would refuse the concept of their team.

The Suicide Squad has returned in a way they've never been seen before in Suicide Squad: Isekai, a new anime production based on the characters from DC Comics. After years of being depicted through stories that resembled American culture, Task Force X will get their own journey in a different genre, testing the limits of what can actually be seen in a story featuring the reformed villains. Multiple antagonists are threatening to take their lives, and the secret government agents will do their best to not die trying to save the world. Unlike the heroes of the Justice League, this team is ready to tackle problems without being afraid of the consequences.

Harley Quinn (Anna Nagase), King Shark (Subaru Kimura) and the Joker (Yūichirō Umehara) will be some of the characters set to appear in the anime, with Amanda Waller finding a portal to a different world. The trailer depicts the Suicide Squad in the new dimension, fighting against creatures that don't look like anything they've encountered before. Since they are officially super villains attempting to reduce their sentences and saving their lives, the world can't know who's trying to save them from dangers beyond their comprehension. Even Batman would refuse the concept of a team consisting of his greatest foes.

Suicide Squad: Isekai was directed by Eri Osada, and it's set to premiere at some point in 2024, introducing viewers to the new version of the popular team. Produced by Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio, the anime takes plenty of creative freedom, only using the DC Comics property as a foundation for the story depicted on the screen. The upcoming television series will stand out due to its specific storytelling style, growing away from what the live-action movies featuring the team have done in recent years.

What Happened to the Live-Action Suicide Squad?

Image via Warner Bros

The Suicide Squad gained recognition in pop culture over the past decade because it was featured in two blockbuster movies set in the DC Extended Universe. While the one released in 2016 was panned critically, it managed to earn $746.8 million at the global box office, turning the team into a valuable property for Warner Bros. Five years later, James Gunn directed a semi-reboot of the franchise, featuring some of the characters from the previous movie, but separating its story from what came before. While it was met with a much better critical reception, the pandemic caused it to suffer box office losses.

You can check out the new trailer for Suicide Squad: Isekai below, before the series premieres at some point in 2024: