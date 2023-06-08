2023 has already been an amazing year for horror and the spine-tingling genre is just getting started. Between all the great franchise returns involving Ghostface and the Deadites, the year has been filled with a handful of great adaptations as well. Particularly on the terror-centric streaming service Shudder. One of the next upcoming ventures for Shudder and RLJE is the Lovecraftian horror film Suitable Flesh from director Joe Lynch. The film has a stack cast including horror legend Barbara Crampton, Heather Graham, and The Babysitter's Judah Lewis. Now new images, exclusively released by Bloody Disgusting, for the film preview what horrors are in store for this hellishly good ensemble.

The film, based on H.P. Lovecraft's The Thing On The Doorstep, follows a psychiatrist after she murders one of her young patients, and we watch as her life “spirals into a nightmarish maelstrom of supernatural hysteria and gruesome deaths, all linked to a seemingly unstoppable ancient curse.” The images give horror fans a taste of that with Crampton, presumably the mad psychiatrist in question, watching helplessly as a patient, presumably Graham, is on the floor in pain. Other images include a sinister looking Lewis in an interesting situation with handcuffs around his neck, Graham and co-star Johnathon Schaech in a seemingly normal environment, a possessed looking Graham pointing a gun at that camera, and a few shots of Lynch directing the film while wearing a shirt with the logo of one of Sam Raimi’s lesser known films, Darkman.

Horror Both in Front and Behind the Camera

While there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding this horrifically fun looking adaptation, Suitable Flesh has a lot of things going for it. First off Lynch is well known for his genre contributions with Wrong Turn 2: Dead End and Mayhem. Particularly the latter has been one of the more underrated horror comedies to come out of the last decade and features more than a few Lovecraftian elements that make Lynch the perfect candidate for this film. Then there’s the cast. To say Crampton is a genre icon would be a massive understatement. Starring in cult classic films like Re-Aniamtor, Chopping Mall, and From Beyond, the actress defined 80s horror for a generation of fans. However, at the same time, she’s become a genre staple for younger fans as well recently starring in modern hits like You’re Next, Jakob’s Wife, Superhost, and an episode of the amazing Shudder Creepshow TV series.

RELATED: Epic New 'Suitable Flesh' Poster Echoes the Glory of 80s Horror Movies [Exclusive]

It’s going to be exciting to see what she brings to this film, especially with the likes of Lewis and Graham around her. Lewis was endlessly charming in both Babysitter films while Graham has been more known for her comedy offerings. Because of that, it’s going to be exciting to see both of them take on much darker roles in Suitable Flesh. If this all wasn’t enough to get horror fans pumped, the film was also written by Dennis Paoli who co-wrote Re-Animator which was another story based on Lovecraft’s work.

When Does Suitable Flesh Release?

There’s no release date for Suitable Flesh yet, but the film is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month before debuting on Shudder later this year. Until then, you can view the new images for the film down below. If you’re also looking for some Lovecraftian horror to watch in the meantime, the underrated Color Out of Space is streaming on Shudder now. Check out more images below: