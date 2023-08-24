The Big Picture 2023 has been a standout year for horror, with a range of original and adapted films for genre fans to enjoy.

Joe Lynch's adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's "The Thing on the Doorstep" titled Suitable Flesh is a highly anticipated film coming this fall.

Suitable Flesh follows a psychiatrist who becomes obsessed with a patient and spirals into murder, while incorporating Lovecraftian body horror and a modern update to the story.

2023 has been such an amazing year for horror. In both the original and adaptation space, there has been something gleefully horrific for every genre fan to sink their teeth into. The genre isn’t showing any signs of slowing down either as one of the most intriguing films coming this fall is Joe Lynch’s adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s short story The Thing on the Doorstep titled Suitable Flesh. Now the Lovecraftian body horror nightmare has received a chilling October release date.

The film will release simultaneously in theaters and on VOD October 27, 2023, before premiering on the horror centric streaming service Shudder in January 2024. Shudder over the last half decade has provided genre fans with some of the best and more unique horror films around. Revenge, Jakob’s Wife, Influencer, and Dark Glasses.

What’s Suitable Flesh About?

Suitable Flesh will be this mind-bending experience that follows a psychiatrist that gets a little too involved in her work and becomes obsessed with helping a young patient who’s struggling with multiple personality disorder. That obsession quickly turns to murder and, after killing one of her patients, the doctor's life gets turned upside down thanks to the seemingly sinister occult. While Lovecraft’s work has remained very controversial of the years because of the writer's treatment of his female characters, Suitable Flesh is aiming to be a modern update to the story while still staying true to the original's traumatic horror.

Image via Tribeca

However, besides the grotesque body horror of it all, Suitable Flesh has assembled a great cast. The ensemble is filled with the who’s who of horror actors including genre legend Barbara Crampton best known for her classic 80s horror films Re-Animator, Chopping Mall, and From Beyond. Starring alongside her is Heather Graham. While Graham isn’t that well known for horror, Scream fans will best know Graham for her cameo as Stab’s Casey Becker in the iconic opening sequence of Scream 2. The final actor rounding out the main cast is Judah Lewis who’s best known for leading McG’s underrated Babysitter films.

This Halloween Will Make Your Flesh Crawl

Lynch is best known for his crazy horror offerings like the stellar horror comedy Mayhem, so it’s going to be exciting to see what Lovecraftian terror will look like under his uniquely blood-soaked eye. Suitable Flesh is releasing just in time for Halloween and you can watch the previously released trailer down below.