Collider can exclusively unveil the official poster for Suitable Flesh, an upcoming horror film inspired by H.P. Lovecraft‘s The Thing On The Doorstep short story. From the color palette to letter font, the poster pays homage to classic 80s horror films, promising one heck of a good time for Lovecraft fans.

Lovecraft’s original story follows a young student fascinated with the dark secrets of the world who ends up marrying a mysterious woman who shares his interest in the bizarre. But, unfortunately, what could be a love story become a nightmare once the man realizes his wife is trying to take over his body. What’s worse, his wife might have been possessed by her father's spirit, and he was probably building a relationship with the old wizard the whole time.

The Thing On The Doorstep is one of the few Lovecraft stories with a strong female character, which becomes somewhat disturbing when we consider the genre-swap twist, through which we learn that its villain is a man. Fortunately, Suitable Flesh intends to address the issue by making an adaptation that’s attuned to modern sensibilities. That’s why Suitable Flesh reimagines The Thing On The Doorstep story, keeping the body-swap terrors while removing Lovecraft’s controversial approach to female characters.

The new Suitable Flesh poster features cast members Barbara Crampton (Jakob's Wife, Reborn), Heather Graham (The Hangover Boogie Nights) and Judah Lewis (The Babysitter, I See You). The movie follows a psychiatrist obsessed with helping a young patient with an extreme personality disorder. Since Graham is holding a knife in the poster, it’s safe to assume she’ll be the final girl of the upcoming adaptation. As for Lewis, he’s seen menacingly reading an old book, which indicates he’ll play the whole of the patient who’s messing with the occult to body-swamp with unaware victims.

Who’s Making Suitable Flesh?

Suitable Flesh is directed by Joe Lynch (Wrong Turn 2, Mayhem) from a script by Dennis Paoli. Paoli also co-wrote Re-Animator, a beloved Lovecraft adaptation from 1985. Brian Yuzna, who produced Re-Animator, is also back to executive produce Suitable Flesh. The reunion also includes actress and producer Crampton, who also starred in Re-Animator, in a role that turned her into a queen of horror. Suitable Flesh also stars Bruce Davison (1923, Ozark) and Johnathon Schaech (Prom Night, That Thing You Do!).

Suitable Flesh will have its world premiere at 2023’s Tribeca Film Festival on June 11. There's still no release date for Suitable Flesh, but since RLJE Films just snatched distribution rights, we'll probably get a theatrical release later this year. After that, the movie will also stream on Shudder.