H.P. Lovecraft reinvented the horror and science fiction genres during his time and has continued to inspire various works of literature and movies up to this day. With his unique blend of fantasy and horror, the horror writer's oeuvre—despite the controversies surrounding his views and beliefs—has inspired a number of films that modern audiences enjoy today, altering the narrative by taking out the prejudice that permeates much of his work. Widely recognized for his exploration of the unknown, the trailer for the upcoming film Suitable Flesh, based on the author's The Thing on the Doorstep short story, teases yet another Lovecraftian horror tale that stays true to Lovecraft's dreadful vision.

Uploaded through FANGORIA's YouTube channel, the one-minute trailer shows the blood-filled madness that the forthcoming film may bring to the table this year. The year 2023 has provided genre fans with a collection of the finest horror outings thus far, from the return of Ghostface and the Deadites to the terror that M3GAN and The Boogeyman delivered. And with a slew of highly anticipated horror features upcoming later this year that set the bar pretty high, Suitable Flesh has some tough acts to follow.

Luckily, the team behind the movie is no stranger to the horror genre. Directed by Joe Lynch, who also helmed Wrong Turn 2: Dead End and Mayhem, Suitable Flesh also stars Heather Graham (Scream 2), Judah Lewis (The Babysitter), and Johnathon Schaech (Day of the Dead: Bloodline), with Barbara Crampton joining the ensemble cast, who is an actress known for her appearances in various horror films, including Re-Animator, You're Next, Jakob's Wife, and Glorious, to mention a few.

What is Suitable Flesh About?

The film follows a once-esteemed psychiatrist who gets obsessed with her younger patient, who happens to have multiple personalities. After murdering one of her patients, she watches her life take a nightmarish turn as she soon encounters supernatural forces, seemingly connected with an ancient curse. Despite the controversy relating to the short story the film was based on, Suitable Flesh intends to stay true to the original by creating a modern adaptation that manages to conform with today's moral sense. And while it's still too early to predict how well the film will perform, considering Lovecraft's problematic depiction of female characters, we can only hope that this film will deviate from the primeval narrative.

Suitable Flesh does not have a release date yet, but the film will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month before premiering on Shudder. Until then, you can watch the blood-soaked trailer below.