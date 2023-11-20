The Big Picture The ATX TV Festival will feature a retrospective panel for Suits to celebrate the show's five-year anniversary of its series finale, allowing fans to learn more about its creation.

The ATX TV Festival is beginning to pull back the curtain on its programming for 2024, and it's shaping up to be a big year for Suits fans. Season 13 of the fest will feature a retrospective panel for the resurgent Netflix hit to celebrate the five-year anniversary of its series finale. Creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh will be in attendance to discuss the legal drama along with stars Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J. Adams, and Dulé Hill with more to be announced as the event draws closer. The festivities kick off in downtown Austin, Texas from May 30 through June 2.

The Suits panel will offer fans new and old the chance to walk back through the series from start to finish with the people behind it, learning more about its creation in the process. Originally debuting on USA Network, Suits spent nine seasons largely focused on Mike Ross (Adams), a college dropout who manages to land a job with the self-proclaimed best closer around, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), thanks to his photographic memory and legal know-how despite never enrolling in law school. They become a powerful team as the bright-eyed Mike helps the jaded Harvey reconnect with why he started practicing law, though they have to work hard to keep Mike's secret safe. The series earned some plaudits during its initial run, but it soared when it was added to Netflix and Peacock earlier this year, spending a record-breaking 12 consecutive weeks as the #1 series on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 chart.

Although Suits was finally dethroned by Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher, the series made plenty of fans during its wild run this year. Much of that can be owed to its stellar cast, which also included Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, Katherine Heigl, and Amanda Schull among others. The renewed popularity also earned a new spin-off series which is currently being developed by Korsh and will focus on a new set of characters in Los Angeles.

'Halt and Catch Fire,' 'Silo' and More Will Be Represented at ATX TV Festival Season 13

Suits isn't the only team reuniting at the ATX TV Festival though. For the tenth anniversary of its season premiere, Halt and Catch Fire's co-creators Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers will also lead a panel alongside executive producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein as well as cast member Scoot McNairy to discuss the 80s-set tech drama. Also starring Lee Pace, Mackenzie Davis, and Kerry Bishé, the series follows a rogue group on the precipice of the home computer revolution who find a way to gain an edge on the competition. More names are expected to join this panel at a later date as well.

For those more interested in the higher level of the television industry, the Presidential Forum: On TV, the Industry, and What’s Next will offer a rare opportunity to get insight from some of the top executives in the business right now. The panel will feature Paramount Television Studios President Nicole Clemens, NBCUniversal Entertainment President of Scripted Content Lisa Katz, Universal Television President Erin Underhill, Sony Pictures Television Studios Katherine Pope, and more who will discuss their approach to leading their respective banners and the landscape of television. It's an especially timely panel to have in the aftermath of two massive Hollywood strikes which put the industry on ice for months and eventually earned both writers and actors far better deals in terms of pay and protections.

Rounding out the confirmed panelists for Season 13 so far are FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins, Silo showrunner Graham Yost, and Black Mirror executive producer Jessica Rhoades. More programs will be announced as the date draws closer for the festival. This new wave also joins the previously announced Canva Pitch Competition Finale which is accepting submissions from burgeoning television writers until January 19, 2024. More information on the contest and how to participate can be found here.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more big announcements from Season 13 of the ATX Television Festival. Visit the page here for special Black Friday deals on badges to attend this year's festival in person or check out the main page for more event information.