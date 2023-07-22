The Big Picture Suits was a popular legal series that spanned over 9 seasons with a bevy of unique and interesting characters including Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane.

However, Donna Paulsen, played by Sarah Rafferty, is the standout character of the show, known for her wit, intelligence, and integral role in the firm despite not being a lawyer.

Donna's loyalty, self-worth, and integrity set her apart, making her a beloved character who brings a breath of fresh air to the corporate law world portrayed in Suits.

Suits is a cunning and sophisticated series full of pop culture references, celebrity name-drops, and fast-paced big-city living. The USA original has spanned 9 seasons, a feat for a law-based series, and just recently started streaming on Netflix. Fans old and new have been binging the show and loving every second of it. Following the lives of Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Suits is set in Manhattan in the corporate law world. Harvey is a Senior Partner at the Pearson Hardman firm and is looking for a Harvard graduate associate. Instead, he finds Mike, who is running from the cops carrying a briefcase full of weed. Where he lacks formal schooling, he makes up for with insane intelligence and photographic memory. Harvey hires him against his firm's prerequisites and their story starts here.

However, Harvey and Mike aren't the shining stars of the show. It's not even Rachel Zane, who is played by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The best character on the show belongs to Donna Paulsen, played by Sarah Rafferty. She is not a lawyer, but such an integral part of the show and the firm that everyone is aware of her value. Donna has the brains and the brass, and she is never without a witty retort.

Donna Is Fiercely Loyal and Caring for Everyone in Suits

Harvey is one tough man to impress, but Donna has done that effortlessly since the show's inception. The level of trust that the two have for each other is such that most people will never experience it. Harvey actually allows Donna to constantly have an ear in the room of his office via intercom because they don't lie to each other and have earned that right. During Season 2, Donna proves her loyalty by losing her job for Harvey. To make it clear, as he states as well, Harvey never asked Donna to sacrifice her job for him, but she chose to because of how deeply she cares for him. The duo can't be split up. Harvey doesn't always have the tact or emotional intelligence in dealing with the public, and where he lacks, Donna fills in the gaps. Her incredible emotional intelligence and empathy allow her to read people and their intentions which can sometimes be the final piece of the puzzle that Harvey needs to win a case. By the end of Season 2, Donna gets her job back at Harvey's insistence and all is right in the firm again.

Donna Demands More For Herself On 'Suits'

Sarah Rafferty is in love with strong and capable women in television. She told Daily News that when she read the script, she knew there was room for growth for the character of Donna. What makes Donna so special and stands out in her role as secretary is that she knows and asks for more. Historically on television, secretaries are docile women who do their boss's bidding and continue to play their part rather than ask for what they deserve. Donna loves her job but knows what she is worth. She even says so towards the end of Season 6 when she tells Harvey that she wants more. As a woman, seeing Donna climb up the ranks throughout all 9 seasons without riding the coattails of a man is a breath of fresh air. She is beautiful and knows it, but also knows that her capability to navigate tough situations and say "no" is just as powerful. There is always a sense of love connection between her and Harvey, but not making that a main plot theme allows Donna to shine as the intuitive queen that she is.

The 'Suits' Star Is Unapologetically Herself

During season 2, Donna tells Rachel, "You're Weird. We'll be friends." Corporate law and executives can be stuffy and rigid the majority of the time. Donna allows little breaks of dramatic flair and weirdness in between reciting legal jargon. Her scintillating banter with Harvey is never without a joke or two and Donna loves to tease him mercilessly. That's what makes her lovable. She finds the little hot button and gently pushes them with love, but also is quick-witted enough to disarm any joke made towards her. She's masterful at shifting the conversation away from her when she could be made fun of and somehow gets a zinger in. One of Donna's shining moments is during a mock trial for the firm. She's practicing her role as the grieving boss with a tarnished reputation and doing it so well that Mike actually thinks she's crying for real. Within seconds, she's able to turn it off, stop crying, and tell Mike to put his game face on for the mock trial. You would think that Donna doubles as an actress when she's not on top of her game in front of Harvey's office.

Donna Has Integrity Even When The Other Characters Don't

One thing that stands out about Donna is her unwavering integrity. Pearson Hardman changes throughout the seasons, and they tend to bend the rules a little when they know they can get away with it. Whenever Harvey is about to do something questionable, Donna will be the first to remind him of his moral code and speak her piece on the matter. Because of their dynamic relationship, Harvey typically finds the light and is thankful for Donna's guidance in the direction of doing the right thing. She is unafraid to speak her truth and knows that taking shortcuts in their business will only lead to issues down the line. Everyone could stand to channel their inner Donna when it comes to making tough decisions.

Suits is full of wonderful characters. Some we start out hating and find annoying and eventually their character arcs improve. Some characters we love in the beginning, but time shows their true colors, and they drop on our lists. Donna is a consistent character throughout the show that embodies the qualities a character should be. Without any spoilers for those who haven't seen the later seasons, Donna paves the way for a woman who diligently and honestly worked her way up through the ranks of success. She is indispensable as a part of Suits. Without Donna, Harvey wouldn't be able to do what he does. Donna is it.