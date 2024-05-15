Running for nine seasons, Suits utilized a strong cast and an engrossing premise to become one of the major television hits of the 2010s, one so alluring, in fact, that new fans continue to be drawn to the series years after its conclusion. Across its lengthy run, the legal drama produced a whopping 134 episodes, but some new fans may want to experience the highlights of the series without having to sit through every single episode.

While the entire series is worthwhile, these 10 episodes are a perfect entry point for fans who want to immerse themselves in all the drama, character moments, and excitement that Suits has to offer. From defining twists and turns to the most brilliant episodes the series presented, these 10 episodes are essential viewing for all television fans who are intrigued by Suits and want to find out more about the hit show.

Suits Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Aaron Korsh Cast Gabriel Macht , Amanda Schull , Rick Hoffman , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Seasons 9

10 "Pilot"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2011)

Image via USA Network

Starting any show from episode 1 is an obvious step in the right direction, but while many series use their earliest episodes to figure out their identity, tone, and themes, Suits hit the ground running with one of the best pilots in television history. Perfectly introducing its characters and dynamics, it focuses on Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a likable loser who uses his wits to thrive as a con artist, and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), a brilliant Manhattan lawyer who has just become a senior partner at an illustrious law firm.

When the two men’s paths clash in the most unlikely of circumstances, Harvey agrees to take Mike on as an associate despite him having no law degree. Vibrant, comedic, and infectiously exciting while featuring two admirable yet intriguing leads, the pilot episode was a phenomenal introduction to the series and its characters and is the only acceptable starting point for new viewers.

9 "Dog Fight"

Season 1, Episode 12 (2011)

Image via USA Network

Throughout its run, Suits became famous for its ability to interweave character drama and romantic subplots with its core focus as a gripping legal drama with intense stakes. However, sometimes it was at its best when operating as a pure courtroom thriller, as is the case in the Season 1 finale, “Dog Fight.”

It sees Harvey work tirelessly to correct a past mistake that may have placed an innocent man in prison, while Mike tries to help his mentor overcome a DA whose sole focus is safeguarding the integrity of the justice system at any cost. Written with a sharp wit and a riveting tempo, “Dog Fight” functions as a rousing episode that hinges on a triumphant wave of momentum and stellar performances from Adams and Macht.

8 "She Knows"

Season 2, Episode 1 (2012)

Image via USA Network

Whereas “Dog Fight” was a glistening example of pure courtroom exhilaration, the Season 2 premiere is a masterful display of all the workplace politics and character-driven angst Suits was capable of mustering. While Harvey trusts Mike to close a major lawsuit, he is made aware that Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) has learned of Mike’s secret and is instructed to fire him, a task that Harvey stalls on. The situation is made even more complicated when the firm’s co-founder, Daniel Hardman (David Costabile), returns from a five-year hiatus.

The episode marks the first time in the series that Harvey and Mike’s arrangement is cast into serious jeopardy, and “She Knows” uses that new dynamic brilliantly to extract maximum tension from its runtime. Constantly raising the stakes and ending with the arrival of a new antagonist, it is an outstanding season premiere and one of the most accomplished episodes that Suits ever presented.

7 "War"

Season 2, Episode 16 (2013)

Image via USA Network

Throughout the first two seasons of Suits, a lot was invested in defining the will-they-or-won’t-they romance between Mike and his co-worker Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), a paralegal in the firm with a bright future ahead of her. The Season 2 finale, “War,” is where all the romantic angst finally yields reward, with Mike confiding to Rachel the truth about his fraudulent background, which leads to a brief fight before the two act on their mutual feelings.

The episode has other major plot points as well, such as Jessica blackmailing Mike into losing a case that has a negative impact on his relationship with Harvey, and the arrival of Edward Darby (Conleth Hill), who wants to swoop in with a tempting offer for the firm. However, “War” will always be fondly remembered as the episode where Mike and Rachel’s romance finally takes flight, making it one of the most important episodes of Suits for newcomers to watch.

6 "This Is Rome"

Season 4, Episode 10 (2014)

Image via USA Network

While Season 4 was far from Suits’ best outing, one thing it did incredibly well was shed new light on Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), the antagonistic and self-serving partner at Pearson Hardman. No episode did this better than “This Is Rome”, which features the character at his lowest point, with complications over his contract forcing him to resign even as his colleagues try to help him navigate the challenging circumstances.

When Mike pays Louis a visit, a slip-up about his contrived backstory at Harvard reveals to Louis the truth, prompting a series of discoveries that unveil how many figures in the firm had manipulated him to keep the truth concealed. Coasting on a brilliant performance from Hoffman, the episode displays Louis as a hurt character who is easy to sympathize with while signaling his ambition to use the newfound information regarding Mike to benefit himself going forward.

5 "Faith"

Season 5, Episode 10 (2015)

Image via USA Network

One of the most complete and powerful episodes of Suits, “Faith” stands as the mid-season finale of Season 5 and takes an intrinsic look at both Mike and Harvey’s lives while leaders at the firm attempt to rally support against Hardman’s plans to takeover. The main narrative focuses on the feud for power between Jessica and David as it reaches a pivotal point. Meanwhile, both Harvey and Mike’s tortured pasts are explored via flashbacks.

However, the episode is truly an essential watch for its breathtaking final moments, in which Mike resigns from the firm so he can be with Rachel with a clear conscience only to soon be arrested by federal agents for fraud. As the mid-season finale, it presented a sensationally agonizing cliffhanger that steered the series in a whole new direction while also producing arguably the best episode of the entire show.

4 "25th Hour"

Season 5, Episode 16 (2016)

Image via USA Network

If there is just one episode amid Suits’ 134 installments worth watching above all others, then it is the spellbinding Season 5 finale “25th Hour”. A seismic entry that completely shattered any notion of Mike and Harvey having plot armor, it sees the deception of Mike and Harvey’s little scheme finally bearing significant legal consequences as Mike reluctantly accepts a plea deal that will see him face jail time while Harvey exhausts every avenue to helping Mike without any success.

In addition to featuring some of the best drama Suits had to offer, thriving with a compelling and desperate chapter in the friendship of Mike and Harvey, the Season 5 finale also showcases both Adams and Macht at their absolute best. As such, “25th Hour” is widely regarded to be the best episode of Suits and one of the most riveting hours on 2010s television.

3 "Character and Fitness"

Season 6, Episode 16 (2017)

Image via USA Network

Bringing a close to the many subplots of Season 6, “Character and Fitness” is perhaps the finest example of Suits’ excellence at exploring character drama and subplots around a central courtroom story that impacts every single character differently. The core of the episode focuses on Mike’s hopes of becoming a legitimate lawyer, with Harvey helping him even as an unexpected threat from their past jeopardizes their plan.

It also proves to be a significant episode for Louis Litt as his ongoing anger management issues complicate a romance while fan-favorite character Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) hits a legal snag in her business ventures. Masterfully blending all the characters’ isolated narratives into one cohesive and rewarding finale, “Character and Fitness” compliments its astute storytelling with fantastic tension and arresting performances to be a must-see highlight of Suits.

2 "Good-Bye"

Season 7, Episode 16 (2018)

Image via USA Network

Season 7 of Suits is widely viewed as being one of the series’ weakest, but the finale packs a punch with plenty of workplace thrills, some exceptional character moments, and the farewell of one of the series’ central characters. The most apparent scene that makes the episode such an essential watch is the long-awaited wedding of Mike and Rachel, with plenty of little touches making it a perfect sequence for fans of the show.

“Good-Bye” would also serve as the final appearance of Meghan Markle in the series, while Patrick J. Adams exited before returning in a recurring role in the ninth and final season. Also juggling leadership issues at the firm and Harvey working alongside Jessica on a case, the Season 7 finale is the highlight of the seventh season with its ability to balance heartfelt charm against thrilling drama.

1 "One Last Con"

Season 9, Episode 10 (2019)

Image via USA Network

While it is difficult to deny that Suits dropped in quality in its final seasons, it did reward the fans who saw it through to the end with a sensational series finale that hit all the right notes to deliver a perfect conclusion to the characters and their stories. As the name may suggest, “One Last Con” sees Harvey and Mike join forces one final time to wriggle out of a difficult situation in which the firm is facing termination.

In addition to seeing the two old friends thrive together one final time, the episode also sees Harvey and Donna finally get married. Gleeful and triumphant while maintaining the flamboyant cheek that defined the series at its best, “One Last Con” stands as a flawless farewell that is an essential viewing experience for all lovers of great modern television.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Harvey Specter Quotes in 'Suits,' Ranked