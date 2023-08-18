In 2011, television audiences were introduced to Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) in the legal drama Suits. The series followed Specter, one of New York's finest lawyers. After crossing paths with Mike Ross, a bright young man with a photographic memory, Harvey recruits him and the two take on some of New York's many difficult cases.

The series ran for nine seasons and even led to the short-lived spin-off, Pearson, that starred Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Harvey and Mike's boss from the early seasons. The series was very popular among fans, many of whom have taken to IMDb to rate their favorite episodes.

10 "High Noon" (S2.E10)

Image via USA Network

IMDb Score: 9.2

After tanking a vote that leads to Daniel Hardman (David Costabile) gaining power, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) sets out to make Mike and Harvey's life more difficult. After putting up with the obstacles put in place, Harvey conceives a plan of his own to help get himself out of trouble and get Hardman out of the way.

Filled with tension and intrigue, "High Noon" was the mid-season finale for the show's second season. The episode advanced many storylines that had been developing throughout the first and second seasons, while further expanding on Harvey and Mike's relationship.

9 "25th Hour" (S5.E16)

Image via USA Network

IMDb Score: 9.3

Losing hope during his trial, Mike takes a plea deal to keep those closest to him safe. After finding out about the arrangement, Harvey finds and confronts the jury foreman to find out if Mike made the right decision. With the deal in place, Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) uses the deal as leverage to try a ruin Pearson Specter Litt.

Airing in 2016, "25th Hour" served as the finale for the fifth season. The episode featured a conclusion to the long-running trial of Mike, who had been found illegally practicing law without a law degree. The episode also featured groundbreaking changes that would affect Harvey Specter's law firm.

8 "Self Defense" (S5.E14)

Image via USA Network

IMDb Score: 9.3

Harvey and Jessica try to convince Mike not to represent himself while on trial, but they are blindsided by Anita Gibbs (Leslie Hope). In an attempt to get Mike to stand down, Harvey faces off against Mike in a mock trial.

Airing in 2016, "Self Defense" gripped audiences with an advancement to the accusations of Mike Ross's fraud. Having been introduced in the pilot episode, Mike's practicing of law without a degree was one of the longest-running plot lines in the series.

7 "No Way Out" (S3.E16)

Image via USA Network

IMDb Score: 9.3

Mike is brought in for questioning by an attorney who hates dirty lawyers and has it out for Harvey Specter. Given a decision, Mike considers putting an end to putting the people he cares about in jeopardy. In the meantime, Dana Scott (Abigail Spencer) begins to reevaluate her relationship with Harvey.

The final episode of the third season, "No Way Out" thrilled audiences with an intense interrogation that risked Harvey and Mike's future. The episode explored the emotional toll that Mike's lies had on the ones he loved and showcased Mike's uncertainty about whether he wanted to continue the lie.

6 "One Last Con" (S9.E10)

Image via USA Network

IMDb Score: 9.4

In the series finale, the fate of the firm is in jeopardy. In an attempt to save their legacy, the partners go all out in an attempt to save themselves and the ones they love. With people stepping away and moving on, the lawyers of Specter Litt Williams take different paths in their lives.

After premiering nine years earlier, the series finale of Suits ended on a high note. "One Last Con" featured a satisfying end to many of the series' original characters, including Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross, who had returned to the series after being absent for the show's eighth season.

5 "Character and Fitness" (S6.E16)

Image via USA Network

IMDb Score: 9.5

Louis tries to resolve his fight with Tara (Carly Pope) but is left with uncertainty after making what had been said between them. After the work that Harvey and Mike put in comes down to one final hearing, Mike's chance at becoming a real lawyer is put in jeopardy as one more obstacle arises.

Airing in 2017, "Character and Fitness" served as the sixth season finale and enticed fans with the potential that Mike could become a legitimate lawyer. The episode also featured antagonist Anita Gibbs, whose devotion to taking down Mike puts a wrench in his and Harvey's plans.

4 "P.S.L" (S6.E10)

Image via USA Network

IMDb Score: 9.5

With Mike out of prison, Harvey offers him a job back with the firm. Harvey and Jessica discover that some of their oldest clients are planning on moving to another firm. With Jessica too busy with a trial to help, Harvey must find a way to fix things on his own.

Released in 2016, "P.S.L." saw the departure of Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson, who departs for Chicago following the obstacles thrown in the firm's way. Pearson's departure left a large hole in the firm and created uncertainty about whether Harvey Specter would come out on top.

3 "Tick Tock" (S5.E15)

Image via USA Network

IMDb Score: 9.5

As Mike's case goes to the jury, he becomes distracted by a new case. Harvey and Jessica work on a strategy to keep Mike in the clear, which sends their partner Louis over the edge as one wrong step means going to prison.

Released in 2016, "Tick Tock" was the penultimate episode of the show's fifth season. After finding out that a planned witness was murdered, the pressure was on for Mike to become a legitimate lawyer. Since Suits' pilot, the concept of Mike becoming a legitimate lawyer had enticed audiences and brought him one step closer.

2 "This is Rome" (S4.E10)

Image via USA Network

IMDb Score: 9.5

After Louis resigns from Pearson Specter, Harvey Mike and Donna go out of their way to help him get back on his feet. With Jessica's refusal to budge on his contract, the lawyers and employees of Pearson Specter risk getting hurt in the long run.

The tenth episode of the fourth season, "This is Rome" served as the mid-season finale and showed both Harvey and Mike struggling to come to terms with their past. The episode was praised for the performances given by the leads, with audiences and critics praising Hoffman's Litt and was also the final episode to feature guest star Michael Gross as Walter Gillis.

1 "Faith" (S5.E10)

Image via USA Network

IMDb Score: 9.7

As Daniel Hardman prepares his take-over of the firm, Jessica Pearson appears on her way out and Harvey is missing. Struggling with his dilemma with Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), Mike turns to the church to help find a solution. Mike and Harvey must both face the demons of their past to find a solution to their problems.

The highest-rated episode of the series, "Faith" premiered in 2015 and was the mid-season finale for the fifth season. The episode featured the arrest of Mike Ross for conspiracy to commit fraud, an accusation he had been dodging since he joined Harvey in the series premiere.

