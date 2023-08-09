The Big Picture Fictional TV partnerships like Mulder and Scully are iconic and they contribute to popular culture beyond just the life of the show.

Suits explores various character dynamics like Mike and Harvey or Harvey and Donna, but the unique bond between Jessica and Rachel stands out as a powerful example of mentorship and resilience.

Jessica and Rachel connect as ambitious women in a male-dominated profession, supporting and inspiring each other in the pursuit of justice and self-discovery.

Fictional Television partnerships can be so powerful that they contribute immensely to popular culture beyond the shows they feature in. The team-up between FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) of the Fox television series The X-Files comes to mind. Songs have been composed based on these characters. The Mulder and Scully team-up inspired films and other television series. Other powerful pairings on television include Jim and Pam from The Office, and more recently, Kate and Anthony from Bridgerton. In Suits, Harvey and Mike look like the obvious best team-up, but that's probably because they were in the spotlight the most on the show. The true best team-up lies elsewhere: Jessica and Rachel.

Aaron Korsh's Suits explores several interesting character dynamics. From the unbeatable Harvey and Jessica to the romantic pairings of Harvey and Donna, and Mike and Rachel, to the unexpected Harvey and Louis partnership when it mattered, Suits proves that partnerships on television can be quite a powerful tool of storytelling. But it is Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson and Meghan Markle's (now Duchess of Sussex) Rachel Zane pairing that was unique. While they rarely interacted on the show, what sets Jessica and Rachel's alliance apart is the bond and lasting memories their collaboration creates long after you have watched them on screen.

Jessica Pearson Sees a Younger Version of Herself in Rachel Zane

Jessica and Rachel have always had a soft spot for each other. Unlike her senior Jessica, Rachel struggles with establishing herself in the legal profession. She is a paralegal with ambitions of becoming an attorney, and she looks up to Jessica, who has power struggles of her own, for inspiration. She admires Jessica's success. Jessica is a Managing Partner of a law firm in a world dominated by men. Jessica steps in for the mentor role which Rachel desperately needs. Like Jessica, she is ambitious. She approaches her when she discovers that Louis did not honor his promise to her to have the firm pay her college fees. While Jessica at first turns her down, when she goes back to renegotiate, she cites how Jessica helped Harvey through his studies, making a case for herself, and it is compelling enough to make Jessica agree to pay for law school. It is the pride that Jessica sees in a younger unwavering version of herself that makes her stand by Rachel.

As if paying for her college fees is not enough, when Rachel gets rejected at Harvard despite finally passing her LSAT exams, she goes back to Jessica and asks for an exceptional waiver of the Harvard employment rule. Hesitantly, Jessica grants her. But it isn't always on a silver platter. Jessica mentors her by having her fight for them. In the case of college fees, she had to argue her case just as the waiver of the employment rule. Nothing is handed to Rachel, but Jessica is willing to hear her out.

Jessica and Rachel also come from similar backgrounds, they are both women in a man's world and women of color. They both come from well-to-do families where the pressure to excel is remarkably high. While Jessica's choice to pursue law does not get her father's nod of approval, as he would have preferred her to become a surgeon like himself, Rachel's headache is in her inability to pass LSAT exams that are a requirement to be admitted to law school, something that upsets her successful lawyer father, Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce), who believes she isn't good enough. While this is not explicitly stated to be a point of connection between them, their similarities can't be denied.

In a more specific example of their dynamic, Rachel takes on a pro bono case seeking the retrial of Leonard Bailey, a prisoner she believes to be innocent. When she brings up the case to Jessica for approval, at first, Jessica refuses as her firm is in the middle of a take-over crisis. But she soon decides to take on the case as it would provide positive public relations in case they win. Together they set out to kick ass.

Jessica and Rachel's Formidable Alliance for Leonard Bailey

Their first opponent is the public defender who did not do a good job representing Leonard. She failed to produce in court a key witness and alibi that would have proved Leonard's innocence. They make her admit responsibility in court. During the proceedings of the case, Louis and Harvey come to court to inform Jessica that if she doesn't appear for an urgent meeting to save her firm, she will lose it. But remembering her father's words, "Doctors save lives, but lawyers are nothing but power-hungry bottom feeders," she decides not to abandon Rachel and let Harvey and Louis handle the crisis. Together, Jessica and Rachel deliver one of the most epic moments in Suits. They free Leonard, reuniting him with his daughter. In the very scene, Robert Zane, who was present at the trial, watches in approval as her daughter takes her place in the legal space. To thank Jessica for the mentorship, Robert Zane offers to merge with her firm to save it.

A case that sums up the special team-up between Jessica and Rachel is when Jessica has to give a speech at a conference and asks Rachel to check it over for potential exposure. Believing that it is a speech for another powerful black woman that Rachel admires, Rachel gives Jessica important pointers that she incorporates into the speech. She later finds out that the speech was indeed Jessica's. Jessica invites her to the event where she meets the other woman in leadership whom she admires.

While it is easy to see other partnerships on Suits, Jessica, and Rachel's team-up encapsulates the show's ethos — the struggle for justice, the quest for self-discovery, and the power of mentorship. They're two women who are breaking down barriers and achieving great things. They're also two women who are supporting each other and lifting each other. That's what makes Jessica and Rachel the true best team-up on Suits.