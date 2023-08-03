The Big Picture Suits is experiencing renewed popularity since its hitting Netflix and Peacock, with a staggering 3.7 billion minutes watched in one week, breaking records and ranking No. 1 on Nielsen's streaming list.

The rise in popularity can be attributed to both existing fans rediscovering the series and a brand-new audience enjoying it for the first time on streaming platforms.

Suits, a legal drama that aired for nine seasons, was well-loved by critics and fans and featured a talented cast including Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, and Katherine Heigl.

Suits has found a new life ever since the series made its streaming debut. The legal drama created and written by Aaron Korsh is breaking its own records on the Neilsen streaming list. The series held the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings with a staggering 3.7 billion minutes watched between July 3 to July 9, continuing its streak of the top spot for the third week in a row, Variety reports.

The new numbers show a rise of 17 percent increase when compared to last week’s 3.1 billion record numbers and broke it again as the most-watched acquired title since Nielsen began measuring streaming. Adding to that achievement is the fact that Suits has now become the 13th-highest weekly viewing total in the company’s streaming history, standing next to streaming originals titles like Wednesday, Stranger Things, Tiger King, and Ozark.

Elsewhere, the Lincoln Lawyer season 2 made it to the second spot, showing the audiences’ leaning toward legal dramas with 1.4 billion minutes viewed dethroning the latest season of The Witcher which now stands at the third spot with 1.2 billion minutes viewed down from 1.3 billion last week.

Suits’ Renewed Popularity

The series debuted on both Netflix and Peacock in June, this year and has been making and breaking records since. The renewed interest in the legal drama can be attributed to fans of the series finding it again as a leisure watch ever since it finished its run in 2019. Also, given the reach of the streaming platforms, the series has also found a brand-new audience that’s enjoying the series for the first time.

Suits ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019 on USA Network and was well-loved by critics and fans, bagging several nominations for its talents throughout its run. Over the course of nine seasons, the series cast Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Michael James Ross, Rick Hoffman as Louis Marlowe Litt, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Amanda Schull as Katrina Bennett, Dulé Hill as Alex Williams, and Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler.

All seasons of Suits are available on Netflix and Peacock to stream. You can check out the trailer below: