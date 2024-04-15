The Big Picture Suits to make broadcast debut on MyNetwork TV after successful run on cable and streaming platforms.

Offshoot series 'Suits: LA' in development, focusing on lawyer Ted Black in Los Angeles.

Original series stars set to launch rewatch podcast for SiriusXM, maintaining fan engagement.

Suits is about to become the first series that has been so successful that it's been on cable, streaming, and broadcast. Variety reports that Suits will make its broadcast debut this fall on MyNetwork TV. Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming for Fox Television Stations, announced the news, highlighting how well the show has performed on streaming and what having it on a broadcast channel will mean. It will introduce the show to a new audience who has never seen or considered seeing it before, setting it up to make new records if the broadcast audience loves it. Below is what he said.

“It’s become increasingly more difficult, if not impossible, to launch obscure product on broadcast TV. ‘Suits’ is arguably the most buzzworthy scripted series of the last half decade, and MyNet looks forward to amplifying its success by introducing it to the broadcast television audience. And we’re discussing some fun ways to do just that.”

Suits premiered in 2011 and had an 8-season run on USA Network. After the show ended in 2019, it was syndicated to streaming services, where it became a bonafide hit, especially on Netflix. Streaming data watcher, Nielsen, put the numbers at 57.7 billion minutes for the complete series. These numbers helped Suits break a streaming record originally held by The Office at 57.1 billion minutes.

More 'Suits' Is Coming

Close

Besides the just announced broadcast run, Suits is set to have an offshoot series in LA. NBC is developing a new series in the universe led by Stephen Amell, who will play Ted Black, a lawyer at Black Lane Law. Casting has already been done for all the main characters, with Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, Troy Winbush, and Bryan Greenberg joining Amell. The show is expected to begin production this month in Vancouver.

Suits: LA centers on Ted, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself representing powerful clients in Los Angeles. He started his law firm, Black Lane Law, with his friend Stuart Lane (McDermitt), where they specialize in criminal and entertainment law. The firm is in crisis, however, and Ted has to embrace a role he led in contempt his entire career if he is to save it. He is surrounded by a group of diverse people who test each other's loyalties, and the lines between business and pleasure are blurred. Meanwhile, events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind his old life unravel.

If you can't get your fill of Suits, flagship series stars Patrick J. Adams and Sarrah Lafferty are set to launch a rewatch podcast for SiriusXM. J. Adams played Mike Ross, while Rafferty played Donna Paulsen. Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Katherine Heigl and Meghan Markle are cast members on the show.

The original series is available to stream on Netflix.

Suits On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Aaron Korsh Cast Gabriel Macht , Amanda Schull , Rick Hoffman , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Main Genre Drama Seasons 9 Website http://www.facebook.com/SUITSonUSA Network USA

WATCH ON NETFLIX