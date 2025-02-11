The world of Suits is expanding with the upcoming spin-off show, Suits LA. However, before Suits LA was ever envisioned, the original series already birthed a spin-off, Pearson. Having played the role of Jessica Pearson, managing partner of Pearson Hardman on the original show, Gina Torres departed the show after a few seasons. The character would reemerge in 2019, with Jessica diving into a challenging role as a fixer for Chicago's newly elected Mayor, Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector). Created by Aaron Korsh and Daniel Arkin, the spin-off didn't manage to capture the hearts of viewers, ultimately getting cancelled after a single season.

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Torres reflects on the short-lived show and the vision she had cast. Pearson, according to Torres, was meant to focus on everyday people, and not so much on the top 5 percent as Suits did. Torres helped develop the series, serving as executive producer and leading star, and the actress recounts the plan for the spin-off. "It is something I pitched; it is something I was heavily involved in creating," Torres revealed.

"I’m very proud of it. I’m very proud of what we were able to do. I will say it is the show I wanted to make. I wish we had had more time. I wish we’d had more time to tell more stories, to dive a little bit deeper into that world, because I had often said that whereas Suits was about the top 5 percent, I wanted Pearson to be about everybody else. And I believe that we were able to accomplish that in a really special way."

While Pearson was a sadly short-lived adventure, the show was able to pull some of Suits' original stars, including Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter. Besides Torres, the spin-off also featured appearances from Bethany Joy Lenz, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, Isabel Arraiza, and Chanel Riley. Doug Liman, David Bartis, and Gene Klein served as executive producers on the show.

'Suits LA' Brings New Characters and New Challenges

While Pearson might not have captured the imagination of fans, the hope is that the second Suits spin-off will do exactly that. Suits LA, as the name implies, moves the action from New York to Los Angeles, and Macht's Harvey Specter will even be featured in a three-episode arc. The upcoming spin-off is led by Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor out of New York who, now resident in Los Angeles, is battling to save his firm. The show will see Josh McDermitt play Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen — newly released images show them ready to represent. However, a recently released trailer shows that Black has a miniature crisis on his hands to kick things off.

Suits LA premieres on February 23 at 9 PM ET on NBC. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.