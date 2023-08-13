Legal drama Suits is experiencing a surge in streaming viewing numbers that can be explained by fans rewatching or new audiences discovering the show. Given it ended not so long ago, a rewatch might be caused by those who didn’t get to finish the nine-season run due to the last two not having half of its main cast members. It happens to many TV series. A major cast overhaul comes when a show runs for several seasons and its actors face contract expirations and/or personal life events that make them choose what to do next with their lives and careers. In 2018, at the end of Season 7, the cast of Suits was shaken to its core with the departures of Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, and Gina Torres.

Markle had become engaged to Prince Harry and was retiring from acting. Adams considered Mike’s storylines had come full circle and found it difficult for new ones to be integrated organically into the show. Their last appearance ended with Rachel and Mike’s wedding. Torres’s Jessica Pearson left to star in her own Suits spin-off, the short-lived Pearson. To help fill the void, Dulé Hill’s Alex Williams and Amanda Schull’s Katrina Bennett were upgraded to series regulars. Later, it was announced Katherine Heigl would be joining the cast as Samantha Wheeler, one of Robert Zane’s (Wendell Pierce) pupils who clashes with Harvey. Watching the last two seasons – where these characters were integrated into the main storylines – makes you realize Suits was reinvigorated by them, and that makes it worth rewatching until the end.

Katrina and Alex’s Stories Come Full Circle in 'Suits'

Over the course of eight seasons, Schull embodies Katrina through an excellent portrayal of a perfectionist overachiever. She evolves from being a semi-antagonistic presence at the firm to becoming a loyal ally when things get tough. Katrina sees Louis (Rick Hoffman) as a mentor and eventually also bonds with Rachel and Mike. Even after she’s fired by Jessica, she doesn’t hesitate to come back when the truth about Mike’s lack of license comes out and an exodus of associates follows. The last two seasons see her loyalty being rewarded by making her senior partner at Zane Specter Litt. Since drama never wanes in Suits, she gets too close to her associate Brian (Jake Epstein). The pair’s chemistry gets the audience involved in their right-place wrong-time relationship, but she makes the right choice by putting distance between them and managing to keep their relationship strictly professional. She comes full circle when her name is put on the wall in Suits’ last episode.

Introduced in Season 7, Alex had less screen time than Katrina, but his story with Harvey (Gabriel Macht) goes way back. Harvey’s decision in the past of not joining Alex’s firm caused a ripple effect on his career where he was assigned impossible cases in retaliation. When Harvey contacts him again years later, he asks Alex to join Pearson Specter Litt, promising to put his name on the wall if he brings his clients with him. Alex does so, but the shake-up that transforms the firm into Zane Specter Litt prevents Harvey from keeping his word. Alex does everything to prove to both Harvey and Robert that his name should go on the wall. Hill’s determination as Alex is palpable, nonetheless he’s also empathetic thanks to the family ties that keep him grounded. This also comes into play when, even after he wins the competition to have his name go up first, he’s willing to share it with Samantha, transforming the firm into Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams.

Samantha and Robert Raise the Stakes in the Final Seasons of 'Suits'

Samantha enters the scene literally by throwing punches. This self-made and strong woman – who also practices boxing – is summoned by Robert to join his newly merged firm. From the start, she locks horns with everyone, as she was also promised by Robert she’d get her name on the wall. Heigl is at her best when playing fierce, tough, and sassy, and Samantha is all of them and more. Though trying to limit herself to her professional activities, she ends up caring for them, even getting to call Donna (Sarah Rafferty) a woman she can’t live without. Though having a professional rivalry with Alex, she is willing to meet her daughter Joy (Iman Benson) and wife Rosalie (Tamberla Perry), forming a bond with them in time and ending up as part of them.

Pierce’s Robert doesn’t get upgraded to series regular, but he’s very much present for Season 8. After merging with Specter Litt, he brings Samantha and their clients, restoring the firm’s power. For most of the season, he’s practically everyone’s father figure. He coaches Alex into getting his name on the wall, while never losing sight of Samantha as his loyal pupil. At the end of the season, he makes the ultimate sacrifice when he takes the fall for Harvey after an attempt to disbar him.

These New Characters Mesh Organically With ‘Suits’ Storylines

Suits’ new main characters (and recurring in the case of Pierce’s Robert) are tossed fully into the show’s mix. Harvey’s clashing with Robert into who gets his name on the wall next brings conflict into the early days of Zane Specter Litt. Robert pushing Alex to be his best shows he’s really invested in developing the capabilities of his partners. Harvey and Samantha go from bickering to tolerating to actually respecting each other. When they go together to meet Samantha’s biological father, they realize they can really be friends. The clashing of Samantha and Mike (he returns in the last episodes!) puts everyone on edge and feels very much like early-season material.

Probably one of the best final storylines for Louis involves Samantha helping him face his fears by meeting with his mugger to offer him a deal that brings justice to Louis. Samantha pushes him not only to be brave but also to overcome his trauma. Donna, being the best character in the show, has an off-the-charts chemistry with everyone. She fully takes on her position as Chief Operating Officer and guides everyone to fulfill their potential while still mediating when things heat up. She gets Louis to step up as managing partner, with his first act being putting both Alex and Samantha’s names on the wall at the same time.

Cast shake-ups this big tend to harm a show, but Suits was positively refreshed with the new set of main characters for its last two seasons. Though the central plot – the moral dilemma of Harvey and co. knowing Mike is practicing law without a license – was lost, it quickly became clear that Zane Specter Litt had more stories to tell, focusing on seeing these engaging characters grow. Besides, the final episodes come back to the show’s roots by finally dealing with Donna and Harvey’s long-gestating relationship, which is the best of the show. They get married just after Louis and Sheila's (Rachael Harris) wedding. The final two seasons give a satisfying closure to everyone, with a new day dawning over Litt Wheeler Williams Bennet (and it’s safe to say the firm went through more changes than the show itself).

