The Big Picture Donna Paulsen was one of the most beloved characters on Suits, but like other TV show characters, the changes made to her character in the late seasons of the show did not serve to make her better.

The fact that viewers did not see any development for Donna as she rose from secretary to Senior Partner to Chief Operating Officer made her promotion feel narratively weak.

Donna's rapid rise from secretary to COO on Suits marred the integrity of her character and left viewers questioning the authenticity of her arc.

In a television series, character development is often a delicate balance between consistency and evolution. It's a fine line to tread, and sometimes, a single misstep can spell disaster for even the most beloved characters. Across different genres, creative decisions regarding character development have sometimes generated debate among fans on their suitability. Breaking Bad's Skyler White's character (Anna Gunn) has been criticized for her drastic developmental change, from becoming the moral compass on the show to getting involved in Walt's drug empire. Her involvement meant a deviation from the moral character we'd come to expect, making her story less sympathetic — though still entertaining. Game of Thrones' fan favorite Jon Snow (Kit Harington) shifted from a warrior whose loyalty was to protecting his people to a romantic who was willing to do anything for his girlfriend, eliciting sharp criticism. In Suits, Donna Paulsen's meteoric rise from secretary to Senior Partner to Chief Operating Officer (COO) in record time stands out as an example of how even the best intentions can mar the integrity of a character.

Donna Was Already the Best Character Before Getting the COO Title

One of the attributes that made Donna (Sarah Rafferty) arguably the best character on Suits is how she seamlessly showcased her wit and sass across the many interactions she had with other characters as a corporate secretary. In the role, we saw how she interacted with those in the company, no matter where they stood in the hierarchy. It was a role that defined her, the phrase "Donna knows," exemplified her omniscient status in the company. When she quickly rose to become the Chief Operating Officer (COO), it left us scratching our heads and questioning the authenticity of her character arc. While it is natural for characters to evolve and grow, this sudden leap felt forced and unrealistic.

It was Donna's exceptional skills as a legal secretary, her ability to read people, and her support for the team that made her such an outstanding character. Turning her into a COO felt like a forced move. Her new role distanced her from the interactions that made her character thrive. Her story would have been more compelling if it had focused on her growth in an organic way, which would provide better interactions with other characters instead of a quick promotion to the very top.

How Donna Leap-Frogged from Secretary to COO

To recap, in the episode where Donna becomes COO, she asks her love interest and boss, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), for a promotion to Senior Partner at the law firm. Harvey is hesitant as she is not even a lawyer but promises to consider her request after she states her case on the sacrifices she has made for both Harvey and the firm. With the day having gone by and no response from Harvey, she is nervous and reaches out to Gretchen (Aloma Wright). Gretchen tells her that she should have shown her commitment by handing Harvey a check, a requirement for making Senior Partner.

We later learn that she did give Harvey the check from her conversation with Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), where she asks him to give away control of the associates. This infuriates Louis who is just learning of the promotion, prompting him to protest. Harvey learns of the argument and defends Donna, saying he is the one making decisions at the firm after Jessica's (Gina Torres) departure. They leave the scene with Louis accepting Harvey's decision-making including Donna's Senior Partner promotion.

However, when Katrina (Amanda Schull), who rejoined the firm hoping to make senior partner tells Harvey that Donna's promotion takes the shine off the position, Harvey rescinds the promotion. When he informs Donna of his decision, she asks for the COO role. She argues her case and Harvey eventually agrees. And, in a matter of hours, Donna has moved from secretary to senior partner to COO. Even though Suits remained captivating, this particular scene marred one of the show's finest characters' organic development.

Why Donna's Secretary-to-COO Character Arc Didn't Make Sense

Image via USA Network

Characters' journeys are often marked by challenges and struggles that shape their growth, which endears them to viewers. Donna's upward thrust to COO was devoid of these trials. Despite having worked at the firm for a long time and her undisputable contribution, her speedy elevation neglected the opportunity to showcase her overcoming obstacles, which would have made her character arc make sense. This omission made it hard for viewers to accept this move in her character development. In addition, in her COO role, Donna's exceptional prowess as an unparalleled legal secretary diminished. She lost some of the traits that made her so adored, to begin with. Even when she did return somewhat to the old Donna, it wasn't as satisfying to see as when she had The Underdog Effect that came before her expedited promotion.

Donna's promotion also came at the cost of her authentic relationships and offered nothing new to challenge her. Immediately after she gets the senior partner's promise, she confronts Louis telling him that as her equal, he can no longer intimidate her. Rather than seeing her facing a worthy contest, it is Harvey who comes to her rescue. As COO, she does not get any meaningful challenge to test herself against. You would expect that with such a promotion, her character's challenges would grow with her new responsibility. This did not happen, making her character arc fall flat.

While it is not uncommon to see beloved characters on television undergo changes that either enhance their arcs or leave them tarnished, Donna Paulsen's swift promotion from secretary to COO, unfortunately, falls into the latter category. It's a tale that demonstrates how even the best intentions can lead to the derailment of a character's journey.

Suits is not alone in this aspect. Iconic shows like Friends experienced similar pitfalls when introducing divisive storylines for beloved characters. The infamous romantic arc between Rachel and Joey shows how even the most successful shows can falter when pushing characters into contrived scenarios. Likewise, Donna Paulsen's abrupt elevation to COO within Suits is a reminder that character development is a delicate art. While the intention may have been to showcase her growth, the rushed progression undermined the very essence of her character, ruining the show's best character.