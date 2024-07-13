The Big Picture Suits finale wraps things up emotionally, with a touch of badassery and nostalgia, securing a bright future for the firm.

Spin-off Suits: LA rewards fans with more outrageous legal proceedings, showcasing character growth and enduring bonds.

Louis transitions from envious associate to mature leader, ensuring the firm's stability with a new name and family reunion.

After years of mind-befuddling legal drama and an unprecedented number of name changes to a law firm, Suits says goodbye with an emotional Season 9 finale, "One Last Con," coming full circle with its characters. The iconic duo band together one last time to secure the future of the mainstay firm, dishing us the perfect amount of badassery to complement the more delicate and nostalgic atmosphere of the finale. Alongside two long-awaited weddings, a surprise baby, and a bittersweet job interview, Suits brings closure to each of its deserving characters while bidding us farewell. Though the series wrapped up in 2019, its resurgence in popularity in 2023 has rewarded us with a spin-off, Suits: LA, and while we may not be reunited with our beloved cast, the trend of outrageous legal proceedings will live on.

Harvey and Mike Pull a Final Con in 'Suits' Season 9

Season 9 of Suits sees Faye Richardson (Denise Crosby) overseeing the law firm and its cases, trying to run a tighter ship and bring the firm up to code. Considering the number of shady deals this firm has participated in — we're looking at you Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) — coupled with the endless changes to the name, it's technically a good idea to have Faye on board. But Suits isn't actually a legal drama. The strain she puts on the family dynamics of the characters far outweighs her ability to clean up the firm's reputation. So when Faye fires Samantha (Katherine Heigl) for fabricating evidence and hires Harvey to defend the wrongful termination lawsuit put together by Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), they have no choice but to deceive her.

After successfully framing Faye for tampering with a witness and threatening to sue her, Harvey makes an unanticipated decision that shakes everyone to the core. Instead of letting the conflict drag on, he decides to quit. When accepting the role as defendant alongside Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Harvey had made a deal with Faye: if they win the lawsuit against Mike, she quits, if they collude with Mike and ask him to tank the case, she exposes Samantha's crimes. With Faye particularly targeting Harvey (he himself admits he "likes crossing lines" and "playing in the gray"), he decides to sacrifice himself, quitting, so Faye no longer has any motivation to remain at the firm. His sacrifice allows the tight-knit family at the firm to continue on, as Louis quickly re-hires Samantha and the found family is reunited once again. It also marks Harvey's considerable growth throughout the show, as he puts the firm's needs before his and also decides to settle down in Seattle, where he hopes to join Mike's firm.

Louis Becomes the Future of 'Suits' Law Firm

The firm itself is guaranteed a more stable future as Louis edits the by-laws and prevents its name from being changed for at least five years after a new one. From "Gordon Schmidt Van Dyke" to many variations that commonly included "Pearson," "Specter" or "Zane," the final name of the firm has now settled on "Litt Wheeler Williams Bennet," symbolically indicating stability and security. With Specter, in particular, being such a constant in the firm's name, remaining there as early as Season 3, the shot of the wall is bittersweet as Harvey's departure hits home. But with Litt leading the name, it is also indicative of Louis' growth, from a seething associate who viciously envied Harvey, to the mature and passionate leader he is now.

His scene with Samantha also parallels the relationship Harvey had with Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) before she was disbarred. Louis walks into Samantha's office and asks her "to be his Harvey," to which she fittingly responds "I can't be your Harvey, but I can be your Samantha." This echoes the original relationship in Suits through their mutual respect and the slight attitude Harvey would give Pearson. Like Harvey, Louis also puts the firm before his own ambitions, admitting that he would in fact need an equal to have his back and challenge him while he took the reins of the unruly law firm.

The 'Suits' Finale Sees Two Highly-Anticipated Weddings and a Baby

Emotion also seeps into the stories outside the Suits firm, as we finally bear witness to Louis and Sheila's (Rachael Harris) wedding. However, as the ceremony is underway, Sheila's water breaks, prompting the couple to rush to the hospital, while Sheila admonishes Louis for being too rational, urging him to be there for her emotionally. After a heart-stopping surgery due to complications, their tumultuous, ravenous, and tender love story is rewarded with a baby girl. As someone who was prone to impulsive outbursts and suffered from a deep obsession with work, seeing Louis' teary grin because of someone not related to work is heartwarming, finally giving the character a well-rounded and well-deserved life.

Meanwhile, Harvey and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) wait around at the wedding, which has, naturally, come to a halt. Season 9 explores their evolving relationship outside of work, where Donna supports Harvey's harrowing journey to reconcile his relationship with his mother. Considering their will-they-won't-they arc and Harvey's inconsolable patience with grudges, it is a shock to see him impulsively drop on one knee and ask her to marry him, right there, right now. After their insanely slow-burn relationship throughout Suits, this impromptu wedding is exactly what we need, especially as purpose and love shine in Harvey's eyes, and he delicately embraces her in their first slow dance. With his reservations about his mother resolved, he is finally able to be vulnerable and appreciate every second he is around someone he loves, and funnily enough, cements their relationship with a ceremony instead of a legal contract.

The Finale Calls Back To 'Suits' Pilot Episode

Arguably, the most important and heartfelt scene in the Suits finale is, of course, between "Sundance and Butch," as Harvey approaches Mike for a job interview to join him in Seattle. The scene initially functions as a call back to the pilot episode, where Harvey was the one interviewing Mike. Nostalgic tears cloud our eyes as they reference memorizing legal textbooks, briefcases filled with pot, and the symbolism of a "fat tie." That first is also where Harvey gives Mike the chance to turn his life around, completely transforming Mike's more nihilistic perspective and giving him a sense of purpose.

These roles are reversed in the finale, as Harvey downgrades to the "B League" as Mike has impacted his life just as much as he did Mike's. He finds a new sense of direction in realizing he can use his nefarious skills for a good cause, further promising Mike that he will "school those Harvard douches." As the final montage of flashbacks rolls across the screen, Harvey walks out of his corner office a new man, and we walk out of Suits brimming with poignant and bittersweet emotion.

Suits is available to stream now on Netflix in the U.S.

