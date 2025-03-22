It's no secret that the 2011 legal drama Suits has found a new audience ever since it entered streaming. The show aired its ninth and final season in 2019, and it took four years for its second spin-off, Suits LA, to enter development. Thanks to its newfound popularity, Funko Pop took advantage of this and announced that Funko figures based on the show's iconic character will be released.

According to the Funko Pop website, Harvey Specter, Michael Ross, and Louis Litt figures will be available for purchase. Harvey and Michael will be sold together in a 2-pack, with a listed price of $24. Meanwhile, Louis will be carrying his cat, Mikado, and will be sold as a solo Pop Vinyl figure for $12. As of writing, these figures are not yet available for pre-order, and their release date has yet to be announced.

The original Suits series followed Michael "Mike" Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who was hired by Harvey (Gabriel Macht) to be his associate despite not having a license to practice law. The law firm he works for only hires Harvard graduates, so Mike has to ensure that his secret doesn't spill by using his knowledge from taking other people's LSAT and bar examinations and dodging questions when asked about his experience at Harvard.

Is 'Suits LA' As Good As The Original?