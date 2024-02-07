Suits led Nielsen’s Top 10 most streamed programs of 2023 with a total watch time of 57.7 billion minutes. In the nine seasons that Suits aired, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) ruled the hearts of millions of people across the world. Harvey is far from perfect. He's also far from real. But his winning attitude and confidence haven't failed to motivate anyone. The fictional character is relentless, talented beyond belief, and doesn't take no for an answer. He might be a little arrogant, but he makes up for it with his quick-witted humor and strong principles.

Harvey is tailed within an inch of his life and has dropped baller quotes and one-liners like only a few other characters in films and TV shows. Even when other characters like Mike Ross (Patrick Adams) and Rachel Zane (Megan Markle) left the show, Harvey's fandom remained unwavered, a testament to the fact that Macht's performance as Harvey is unrivaled. The show is available to watch on Netflix, except the ninth season, which is available on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. But even in the first eight seasons, Harvey's witty remarks and invincible quotes contribute to making the show one of the best legal dramas on television.

10 "Life is this. I like this."

"The Shelf Life" (Season 1, Episode 10)

Harvey isn't afraid to be himself and has an unapologetic approach to life. He loves what he loves and doesn't shy away from going after it. Even as an early associate, he works harder and smarter than everyone and makes a name for himself. He put in the extra hours to become the best closer in the city, and for this, his reputation precedes him. Harvey knows the kind of life he wants to lead and makes sure he can pay for his lifestyle.

He lives in a penthouse with an incredible view and pays Donna (Sarah Rafferty) a hefty salary out of his pocket. Testament to the fact, Louis (Rick Hoffman) refuses to pay the money out of pocket when Donna stays with him, despite having a higher net worth‒ thanks to his low-maintenance lifestyle and incredible investments. Harvey doesn't just aim to be good, he aspires to be the best. There couldn't be another quote that embraces Harvey's personality better, and he makes it known early on. He tells Mike, "Life is like this" - raises his hand slightly above the table - "I like this" - raises his hand way above his head.

9 "I refuse to answer that on the grounds that I don't want to."

"Bail Out" (Season 1, Episode 5)

Harvey has an audacious approach to most situations. But he is also generous and would do anything for his loved ones. Both of these sentiments show when his driver is involved in a civil suit. Harvey chooses to represent his driver, and despite the odds stacked against him, he wins the lawsuit for his friend.

When Jessica questions him if he thinks a huge Manhattan Law firm such as Pearson Hardman should look good involved in a civil suit and if he thinks it enhances their image, Harvey replies with a quippy "I refuse to answer that on the grounds that I don't want to." His arrogant attitude wouldn't fly in a real courtroom setting, but it makes for a hilarious anecdote. His ego may have reached a point of no return, but it makes his persona all the more intriguing.

8 "I'm against having emotions, not using them."

"The Shelf Life" (Season 1, Episode 10)

Harvey is pragmatic, and according to him, there's no place for emotions in the cutthroat industry of law. He shows nary an emotion and would easily pass for a sassy robot in most situations. Despite his aversion to emotion, Harvey isn't as shy about using these to his advantage, especially in manipulating high-stakes situations. He tells Mike to remain vigilant against getting emotionally invested in the client's situation and that his only aim should be to win. Of course, Mike disagrees and makes the right moral calls, even if it puts him - as is occasionally the case - in danger.

But Harvey's "emotionally unavailable" badge of honor doesn't last for long. When Donna leaves him as his secretary, Harvey gets frequent panic attacks and has to go to therapy for months before he feels an ounce of what he used to before. He also ends up reconciling with his mother, but her loss brings up another dark chapter in his life. Thanks to his reformed attitude, he is able to control himself despite the crushing pain of losing a parent.

7 "Sometimes the good guys gotta do bad things to make the bad guys pay."

"Dog Fight" (Season 1, Episode 12)

There's a lot to be said about Harvey's moral compass. While he's never seen hurting someone on purpose, he isn't opposed to manipulating situations on a whim. When it comes to winning cases, Harvey is not averse to bending or even breaking the rules to achieve justice. He doesn't have a hero complex, but he does enjoy the attention saving the day brings. His tactics, while result-bearing, aren't always just and can sometimes unintentionally end up creating unintended consequences. In the episode Dog Fight, he comes face to face with an innocent man he put in jail as a brash ADA.

Harvey goes so far as to orchestrate stock price manipulation when trying to get Mike into the bar, and while it isn't as bad when facing adversaries who operate outside the bounds of legality, Harvey doesn't learn to discriminate until later. According to him, all is fair if the end justifies the means.

6 "Win a no-win situation by rewriting the rules."

"Play the Man" (Season 1, Episode 7)

Harvey doesn't lose. Whether he manipulates a situation or completely flips the table, he always finds a way to turn the odds in his favor. In a particular genius one-liner, he says, "Win a no-win situation by rewriting the rules." Harvey doesn't wait for life to happen. He orchestrates a better solution to get his result. When everyone is sure Harvey will lose a case, he finds some way, whether a settlement or overwhelming proof, to win the case. It's not that he is undefeatable, it's just that he is too smart to lose to stupid tricks.

In situations where most people succumb to defeat, Harvey believes in reshaping the battlefield. He is known to catch his opponents off guard, often coming up with solutions no one saw coming. He wishes to instill this quality in Mike, and to his glee, Mike adapts very quickly.

5 "They think you care, they’ll walk all over you."

"Sucker Punch" (Season 2, Episode 7)

Another testament to Harvey's emotional unavailability, the quote resonates with his beliefs against emotions. Harvey shuts himself down when it comes to the feelings surrounding him. He believes that if people around him realize his genuine emotions, they will find a way to manipulate him to their benefit, leaving him disappointed, betrayed, or taken advantage of. Based on Harvey's experiences, the observation doesn't seem far from reality.

He is pragmatic and doesn't want to be exploited for his emotions. However, his guarded nature often leads to him losing out on things that could change his life. He refuses to forgive his mother for her infidelity and, years later, insults her at his father's funeral. This bugs him for a long time, and even when he does make things right, the regret still haunts him. While his approach is head-on for situations where competition is concerned, the same can't be said for personal relationships.

4 "That's the difference between you and me. You want to lose small, I want to win big."

"Break Point" (Season 2, Episode 5)

When most lawyers only want their clients to have minimal to no losses, Harvey doesn't stop at that. His goal isn't to cut losses, but to win, so hugely that he will leave a trail of money behind. He takes on risks most people wouldn't dream of and leverages his talent in his favor to get the best returns. He wants grand victories, and he likes to flaunt them in everyone's faces. According to him, settling for small victories or avoiding substantial risks is akin to defeat. He thrives on aiming big and happily embraces challenges that others might perceive as insurmountable.

His commitment to win is underscored by calculated risks and strategic maneuvers. While others may perceive him as reckless, he doesn't bite more than he can chew and always finds a way to save the day. This not only sets him apart from his counterparts but also defines his reputation as a high-stakes, high-reward individual.

3 "Winners don't make excuses when the other side plays the game."

"Skin the Game" (Season 7, Episode 1)

After getting his license from the bar, Mike comes back to Pearson Specter Litt, ready to take on new cases. While working on a particularly shady case, Harvey quips, "Winners don't make excuses when the other side plays the game." The quote, while circumstantial, is a resonating piece of advice for those who aspire to win. Instead of whining or making excuses for his losses, Harvey advocates for a proactive mindset, one that acknowledges and appreciates the opponent's moves while simultaneously strategizing to outmaneuver them.

According to him, dwelling on setbacks or attributing failure to external factors is a surefire way to relinquish control over the game. Harvey's philosophy is about constant improvement and adaptability, and he constantly mentors Mike to have a winning mindset. By internalizing the principle, he's already halfway to winning the game.

2 "When you're backed against the wall, break the goddamn thing down."

"Stalking Horse" (Season 8, Episode 15)

Harvey doesn't take threats very well. In situations where he feels trapped, he finds a way to turn the tables. This is exactly what he wants to teach Mike when he says, "When you're backed against the wall, break the goddamn thing down." Harvey doesn't view adversity as a barrier but rather an invitation to demonstrate resilience, resourcefulness, and strategic prowess.

The metaphorical wall in this context symbolizes Harvey's belief in dismantling obstacles and creating opportunities even in the most constraining circumstances. He wants Mike to exhibit the same tenacity and commitment. He is an overachiever and expects the same from Mike. What adds more layers to this quote is the fact that Harvey learned this from his mentor, Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres).

1 "I don’t play the odds. I play the man."

"All In" (Season 2, Episode 6)

An incredible lawyer and suspiciously good at poker, Harvey seems like a perfectly crafted, invincible man. But he reveals the reason behind his strengths to Mike early on in the show. Harvey doesn't bet on the odds. Even when all the cards are stacked against him, he has a move that can demolish all his enemies. For him, success can't be measured by statistical probabilities or confident beliefs. The true strength in a challenge comes from knowing your competitors well and using all their weaknesses against them, hence, playing the man.

When he hires Mike, a college dropout who makes up for his degree in sharp wit, Harvey creates another version of himself, albeit one hell-bent on doing good for the people. He teaches Mike the same tactics and makes him an incredible lawyer. In this situation as well, he plays the man and, as always, wins with flying colors.

