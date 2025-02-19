The city of Los Angeles and Hollywood in general are about to witness a renaissance of sorts for former prosecutor, Ted Black (Stephen Amell), as the upcoming spin-off show, Suits LA, makes its premiere on February 23. Set within the same world as the 2011 NBC legal drama, Suits, the upcoming show is created by Aaron Korsh, who is also credited with developing the original drama. Korsh was responsible for bringing the cut-throat nature of New York's corporate world to life in the original show, which ran from 2011 to 2019. With Suits LA, Korsh opted for something different, with the show leaning towards Hollywood and entertainment. “Making it lawyers instead of investment bankers made [Suits] better,” Korsh declares to TV Insider with regard to his idea for the new series. “And this show, making them lawyers instead of agents, I also believe made it better.”

While the original show began with the legal dealings at the law firm, Pearson Hardman, Suits LA will unfold within the walls of Black Lane. The Los Angeles firm was created by Amell’s Ted and his criminal-attorney best pal, Stuart Lane, played by Josh McDermitt. Unlike the law brains we get to see in the original show, those who populate Suits LA are well versed in handling the murky waters of the entertainment business. “Most of the people we get to meet are entertainment lawyers,” Korsh explains to the outlet.

Black Lane Will Cater to All Your Legal Needs