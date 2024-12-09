An entire fandom is counting down the days until February 23 when they’ll return to the fast-paced world of Suits in the new series, Suits: L.A. Introducing fans of the original to a new story, the show will follow Stephen Amell’s (Arrow) Ted Black as he makes his way from one coast to the other in pursuit of new job prospects. After having worked as a federal prosecutor in New York, he's set his sights on the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, joining a firm that represents Hollywood’s most elite names. Although fans shouldn’t expect much of a crossover between the two productions, it was revealed back in November that Gabriel Macht would reprise his role as Harvey Specter in a recurring capacity.

Along with audiences being excited about the crossover of their dreams, Macht’s Suits co-star revealed that he was also pumped to see the character back in action. Speaking to Collider’s Christina Radish while chatting about his upcoming rom-com feature, Young Werther, Suits alum, Patrick J. Adams said, “Oh, we’re super happy for Gabriel to go do it, mostly also because we know how excited the fans will be to have him there.”

Addressing the continued obsession with the show that aired from 2011 to 2019, Adams said:

“Look, we’re doing this podcast about the show now, Sidebar, that I’m doing with Sarah [Rafferty], partially because I’m so interested in reinvestigating what keeps the show so popular. What about it? What do the fans love so much? I’m doing a bit of an autopsy on my own experience of it. What is it like to shoot, and things that we missed because we were just going so fast and furious making the show. To be able to finally take the time to unpack it a little bit is a really interesting and exciting process for me. It’s so rare that you get to have an experience like Suits. It’s not lost on me, especially now, that that is something that very few people in this world get to have the experience of being on a show like that and especially one that connects with fans.”

Patrick J. Adams Addresses a Possible Return in ‘Suits: L.A.’

Along with Macht, Adams ruled the roost of Suits for the show’s first seven seasons as Michael James Ross before moving into a recurring role in the ninth and final season. When it comes to his possible future with the off-shoot and his hopes for all those involved, Adams said:

“I’m happy that I’ve had the experience, happy that I now have the chance to unpack it a little bit, happy that the fans are getting another version of Suits, and very happy that they get a little piece of Harvey Specter along with it. It’s great. And if one day, they ask anyone else to come along and if it feels like the right fit, then maybe we do it. But truthfully, I’m more than happy to keep that character exactly where he is. I think it ended in a perfect place. I don’t know. I’m so fascinated about what it is about that world and specifically (creator) Aaron [Korsh]’s point of view because he’s the creator and the mastermind of Suits, and what it is about his voice that resonates so deeply with people. He’s obviously insanely talented and has such a particular sense of humor. I just wish the best for Suits: L.A. I hope they get to have as magical and extended an experience as we had on the original.”

Above everything else, Adams knows that lightning rarely strikes in the same place more than once and that what they had in the original series was completely special and unique. Unpacking the layers of perfection, he added:

“Yeah, and people are trying to replicate it every day in this business. You’re always trying to find that perfect alchemy of all the things fitting together perfectly at the right time, in the right place. It’s really, really, really hard. That’s why I say it’s so remarkable to have experienced something that works because I have been on the flipside of it, being on sets of it not really working, especially not to that degree. That’s why what we do is so wonderful. You [go] into every project with this unknown. All I know is I can come and be as prepared as possible and excited and have a point of view and have something that I’m looking to do and be excited to work with other artists. That’s all you can do. And then, you have to hope for the best. Most of the time, it’s not gonna be Suits. But then, every once in a while, it is, and when it is, it’s this magical, rare, wonderful thing.”

Suits is now streaming on Netflix, with Suits: L.A. set to take center stage on NBC on February 23.

