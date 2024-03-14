The Big Picture Black Lane Law Firm is now complete with Bryan Greenberg joining Suits: LA as Rick Dodsen, Ted Black's protégé in entertainment law.

Suits: LA follows Ted Black, a former prosecutor from NY, now representing clients in LA with a diverse team testing loyalties.

Stephen Amell says he is excited to begin filming the series soon.

Black Lane Law Firm is finally complete with Deadline revealing that One Tree Hill alum Bryan Greenberg has been cast as the last series regular in Suits offshoot, Suits: LA. He plays Rick Dodsen, Ted Black’s protégé in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins. He joins already announced cast members Lex Scott Davis who plays Erica, Stephen Amell as Ted, Dylan McDermitt as Stuart Lane, and Troy Winbush as Kevin.

Suits: LA, which is neither a reboot nor a revival of the original show centers on Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself representing powerful clients in Los Angeles. He started his law firm Black Lane Law with his friend Stuart Lane where they specialize in criminal and entertainment law. The firm is in crisis, however, and Ted has to embrace a role he led in contempt his entire career if he is to save it. Ted is surrounded by a group of diverse people who test each other's loyalties with the lines between business and pleasure blurred. Meanwhile, events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind his old life unravel.

In a conversation with Deadline, Amell described the script for Suits: LA as "great" and its cast as "really excellent." The actor then suggests that the show's script is one of the most challenging of his career. "I’m trying to focus on what is directly in front of me, and what’s directly in front of me is a pilot script with more words per page than I have said in my entire career, by a factor of five," Amell says before adding, "I’m just going to be a bit of a nervous wreck until we actually get on set and start shooting, which is in just about 27 days. Whatever, who’s counting?"

Who Is Bryan Greenberg?

Greenberg is best known for portraying Jake Jagielski in The CW’s One Tree Hill. He also starred in the HBO series How To Make It In America, Friends With Benefits opposite Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, and in the fifth and sixth seasons of Mindy Kaling’s The Mindy Project for Hulu. He can next be seen in John Wells and Sherman Payne’s MGM+ series Emperor of Ocean Park, opposite Forest Whitaker. He recently made his directorial debut with Junction, starring Sophia Bush, Jamie Chung, Josh Peck, Ryan Eggold and Griffin Dunne.

There is no release date set for the show. All seasons of the original Suits are available to stream on Netflix.

