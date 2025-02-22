A Suits spin-off is about to premiere on NBC, transporting viewers from the busy corporate world of Manhattan to the home of showbiz, Los Angeles. Suits LA will follow a new set of characters working at a criminal and entertainment law firm run by Ted Black (Stephen Amell). The lawyers here are dealing with Hollywood stars and producers, doing everything from securing contracts to representing their clients in criminal proceedings that could jeopardize their careers. Handling a powerful clientele is no easy feat, so Ted will have to flex his muscles to win cases and keep his firm from collapsing.

The series' pilot was ordered in February of last year, and fans of the Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams-led project were a bit hesitant about the fact that there would be yet another spin-off in the works. After all, a previous attempt was made in 2019 with Pearson, which was set in Chicago and followed one of Suits' core characters, Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres). Yet, given how popular the USA Network series became on Netflix during the SAG and WGA strikes, it was a question of time for it to get another spin-off made. Now that Suits LA is about to air, some fans have been eager to see what showrunner Aaron Korsh has planned for this upcoming project, focused on entertainment law. They are also more willing to give it a chance, since sneak peek clips have come out, announcing that Harvey Specter will make an appearance.

If you miss the atmosphere of Suits and are willing to give the spin-off a shot, you will have to get to know the main characters and cast members who are expanding on the OG show. In order to prep you to watch the NBC series, here is a guide detailing who's who in the legal drama.

Stephen Amell

Ted Black