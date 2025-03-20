Ted Black (Stephen Amell) better watch his back because a master manipulator is coming to his city soon. According to an exclusive report from Variety, Suits LA is bringing back another familiar face from the original Suits for a guest appearance. This time, it's none other than the cunning Daniel Hardman, portrayed by David Costabile. Costabile becomes the third original cast member to join the spin-off, following Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman, to reprise their roles as Harvey Specter and Louis Litt, respectively. The decision to integrate legacy characters has already paid off as last week’s episode, “Batman Returns,” which featured Harvey’s introduction, drove a noticeable ratings boost.

The specifics of Hardman’s return remain under wraps, but given his track record in the original series, his arrival in Los Angeles is bound to spell trouble for Suits LA’s lead, Ted Black. As a senior partner and co-founder of Pearson Hardman, Daniel Hardman was a key player in Suits Season 1, a major antagonist who was ousted from the firm after his embezzlement and affair were exposed. The disgraced lawyer would, however, remained a recurring presence on the show, resurfacing in Season 2 under the guise of redemption. However, his true nature never changed, as he repeatedly schemed against Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), leveraging the likes of Louis Litt and other junior partners in his power plays. Ultimately, he was constantly outwitted by the brilliant Harvey Specter and Pearson.

Costabile has remained a regular TV fixture post-Suits, appearing in equally critically acclaimed shows such as The Blacklist, the mystery thriller series, Dig, and as Bobby Axelrod's cocaine-snorting right-hand man Mike Wags in the Showtime series, Billions. He’s also had notable credits in Flight of the Conchords, American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials, Obliterated, and Interview with the Vampire. Some of his big screen credits include the biographical picture, Lincoln, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Runner Runner, and Snack Shack.

NBC Is Doubling Down Efforts To Ensure ‘Suits LA’ Succeeds