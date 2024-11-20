The level of anticipation for the upcoming Suits L.A. spinoff is about to grow exponentially. According to Deadline, Gabriel Macht will return as Harvey Specter in the new project. The character was one of the leads of the original Suits series created by Aaron Korsh. Specter is set to have a recurring role in the first season of Suits L.A. The highly-intelligent lawyer will be a part of a story arc that will run over the course of three episodes, giving audiences a chance to be reunited with one of the most beloved characters from the original series.

Gabriel Macht portrayed Harvey Specter in nine seasons of Suits. The character was introduced to the world as a confident lawyer who wouldn't take no for an answer. Harvey eventually crossed paths with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a young man who hadn't studied to become a lawyer, but a rare case of photographic memory allowed him to function as a real attorney. It was hard to convince Harvey's boss, Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), to hire Mike, but the team eventually managed it. The tension of never knowing when the authorities would see through Mike and Harvey's lies carried the premise of Suits for a couple of years.

Suits L.A. was created for television after the original series had a remarkable performance during the pandemic. With no new television shows developed due to the health crisis, audiences fell in love with Suits again, with new viewers joining the fun of watching Harvey and Mike tackle legal cases. The original series' streaming success led NBC to develop the new spinoff created by Suits showrunner Aaron Korsh. Suits L.A. is currently scheduled to premiere on NBC on February 23, 2025.

Who Will Star in 'Suits L.A.'?

Following the role of Harvey Specter was never going to be an easy task. The network eventually cast Stephen Amell as Ted Black, the lead of Suits L.A. The actor is known around the world thanks to his performance as Oliver Queen in the CW television series based on the pages of DC Comics. More than a decade after he played the vigilante for the first time, Stephen Amell is ready to portray a person who has been described as a selfish force of nature. Audiences are about to witness how Ted Black will handle the introduction of Harvey Specter.

Suits L.A. will premiere on the NBC on February 23, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.