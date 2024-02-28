The Big Picture Lex Scott Davis has been cast as Erica Rollins in NBC's Suits offshoot, Suits: LA , alongside Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt.

Davis's character, Erica, is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star in the law firm run by Amell's Ted Black.

Suits is now available for streaming on Peacock, featuring Gabriel Macht and Amanda Schull as main cast members.

Suits: LA, which is neither a reboot nor a revival of the original show, has already cast two of its male leads and revealed the synopsis. It centers on Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself representing powerful clients in Los Angeles. He started his law firm Black Lane Law with his friend Stuart Lane (MCDermitt) where they specialize in criminal and entertainment law. The firm is in crisis, however, and Ted has to embrace a role he led in contempt his entire career if he is to save it. In his immediate environment, Ted is surrounded by a group of diverse people who test each other's loyalties with the lines between business and pleasure blurred. Meanwhile, events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind his old life unravel.

Davis is known for starring in The First Purge, a prequel from Universal's Purge franchise. Of late, she has been seen in The Florida Man on Netflix. She also starred in the short-lived Katey Sagal ABC show Rebel. Amell is known for his portrayal of Green Arrow in The CW series Arrow where he played the titular character for 8 seasons. He comes off the critically acclaimed Starz series Heels where he portrayed Alex Spade. Heels was a family wrestling drama where Amell and Alexander Ludwig played brothers and rivals. Josh McDermitt is known for The Walking Dead where he played Dr. Eugene Porter.

Who Is Behind 'Suits: LA'?

Suits: LA hails from the original series creator Aaron Korsh, He will serve as the Executive Producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein. They also served as Executive Producers with him on the original show. The pilot will be directed by Victoria Mahoney, who is also an Executive Producer. No premiere date has been announced with the show this early in production.

The original Suits is streaming now on Peacock.

