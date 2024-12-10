The halls of the new law firm in Suits: L.A. are getting a little more congested today, as Variety reveals that a handful of fresh names have been added to the upcoming spin-offs call sheet. Signing on for guest appearances in the spin-off that will premiere on NBC early next year are Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead), Matt Letscher (The Flash), Sofia Pernas (Tracker) and Carson A. Egan. The four actors add their names to the previously announced lineup that includes Stephen Amell (Arrow), Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) and Bryan Greenberg (How To Make It In America). Also joining the cast is the familiar face of Gabriel Macht who has already held down a leading role in the Suits universe as Harvey Specter. While he won’t be taking the captain’s seat in the off-shoot, we know that Macht’s character will have a recurring role in the debut season.

Debuting on NBC on February 23, 2025, the long-awaited Suits: L.A. hopes to breathe new breath into the franchise following a pop in interest over the last few years. Ditching most of the original players, it will introduce audiences to Amell’s Ted Black, an ex-federal prosecutor from New York who has had his fill of East Coast winters and is ready to tackle things over on the West Coast. Packing up his bags and hopping on a plane, Ted moves to the great city of Los Angeles and joins a firm that’s been experiencing some inner turmoil. The firm represents the most elite in the entertainment industry, and soon, Ted finds himself living in a completely different world - trying to balance his personal and professional life while dealing with the demons of his past.

Who Will the New Cast Members Be Playing?

Known for her big-screen roles in the Taken trilogy and The Twilight Saga, Grace will appear in the small-screen drama as pro bono lawyer Amanda Stevens. From her logline, it sounds like she may strike up a romantic relationship with Ted as - although she rents space from his law firm - she isn’t one of his employees, leaving some space for a romance to blossom. Letscher, who fans of television’s The Flash will recognize as Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash, will step into a parental role as Ted’s father. The pair have a tumultuous relationship, but the father is going to do his best to make up for the sins of his past.

Pernas joins the cast of Suits: L.A. after having previously starred on another NBC series, The Brave. The actress will join the business of law in the spin-off as Elizabeth Smith, a rough and tough attorney who doesn’t take crap from anyone - especially Ted, who will be working against her in a murder trial. Egan joins the cast as Ted’s brother, Eddie Black. Like Ted, he has a strained relationship with his father, but is thick as thieves with his brother.

